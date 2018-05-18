Citroën UK announces the appointment of Karl Howkins as Managing Director

Citroën has announced that Karl Howkins will take over the role of UK Managing Director, starting from 1 June 2018. Karl will replace Bek Hassan who transfers to a senior position in Paris, working for the PSA Group.

British born Karl (46) is currently Managing Director of Opel Switzerland, a position he has held since July 2016. Prior to this, his most recent roles were Deputy Managing Director of FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK, Managing Director of Opel Netherlands and Fleet Operations Director for Vauxhall Motors. Karl started his career as a management trainee in a Vauxhall dealership.

Welcoming Karl to the team, Stéphane Le Guével, Director General – Peugeot Citroën Automobiles UK Ltd, said; “It is a great pleasure to welcome Karl to the team as Citroën UK’s new Managing Director. The Citroën brand will launch several significant new products in the next few months, so I am pleased that Karl’s appointment is happening now. Citroën’s repositioning, in line with its new “Inspired By You” brand signature, is perfectly illustrated by its latest products, its advertising strategy and the new corporate identity for the dealer network. I am totally confident that Karl will build on these recent successes for the Citroën brand, here in the UK.”

Stéphane continued; “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bek Hassan for everything he has done for the business over the past five years, and to congratulate him on his new Head Office role in Paris.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Karl said; “I am delighted to return to the UK at such an exciting time in the development of the Citroën brand. With a raft of new products on the horizon, including the flagship New C5 Aircross SUV this autumn, the opportunities are fantastic to drive profitable growth with our dealer partners.”

