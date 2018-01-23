Citroën takes three wins in first-ever company car today CCT100 Awards

New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV – which went on sale in the UK at the end of 2017 – beat off stiff competition to take the title ‘Compact Crossover of the Year’ in the first-ever CCT100 Awards. “The Citroën C3 Aircross has made a dramatic entrance into a rapidly-growing segment,” said Company Car Today Editor, Paul Barker. “A combination of great-value pricing, good looks, cost efficiency, clever design and practicality mean it’s a car set for big success in an increasingly important area of the company car marketplace.”

The Citroën C4 Picasso is no stranger to awards, having won a string of accolades since the current generation was launched in the UK in 2013. It continued its winning ways at the CCT100 Awards, sweeping its rivals aside to scoop the ‘MPV of the Year’ crown. “The Citroën C4 Picasso has proven itself to be an intelligent choice in a sector where practical concerns dominate decision-making,” said Paul Barker. “But it’s also the car with the most design flair and appeal, inside and out, without sacrificing any of the sensible elements such as emissions and running costs that make it such a compelling choice.”

Joining the Citroën range towards the end of 2018 – in the fast-growing mid-size SUV sector – the New Citroën C5 Aircross also won an award. The future model is clearly a big hit with Company Car Today readers, who voted for it in overwhelming numbers as the ‘Most Exciting New Car of 2018’.

“Citroën’s first venture into the crossover sector has proven successful with the C3 Aircross, and that car is to be followed by another winner, if the opinions of Company Car Today’s readership are anything to go by,” said Paul Barker. “The C5 Aircross won’t arrive in the UK until the end of 2018, but our readers have voted it the arrival they’re most excited about this year. This will be a crucial car for Citroën because crossovers are ever-more popular among company drivers, so this bodes well for the future.”

All three awards were presented at the very first Company Car Today CCT100 Awards ceremony, which was staged at one of London’s best-known West End venues, Café de Paris, earlier today. The winners were chosen as the best all-round company car choices, taking into account elements including running costs, efficiency, practicality and all-round appeal.

Martin Gurney, the PSA Group’s UK Fleet Director, collected the awards. “Fleet customers are extremely demanding, so for Citroën to carry off no less than three trophies from the inaugural CCT100 Awards is a major achievement”, he said. “New C3 Aircross launched Citroën into the rapidly-growing compact SUV market, which is every bit as important to fleet customers. We are expecting great things from the C5 Aircross too, and I’m sure that Company Car Today readers will be even more excited when they drive the car for the first time later this year.

“C4 Picasso is the gift that keeps on giving for us, with yet another award in its trophy cabinet. It’s widely acknowledged as one of the best MPVs on the market today, with practicality, comfort and low emission engines helping to make it a fleet favourite.”

