Citroën strengthens its plug-in hybrid offering: more accessibility with a new 180 hp on C5 Aircross and extended range on C5 Aircross and C5 x 225 hp

Citroën is offering a new, more accessible plug-in hybrid with a new version on the C5 Aircross that combines the 150 hp (110 kW) PureTech petrol engine with an 81 kW electric engine for a combined power of 180 hp

1. New 180 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid engine

Citroën has made a new 180 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid engine available to order on the C5 Aircross, which complements the existing 225 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid. Replacing the PureTech 180 petrol version, this new version plays a key role in the Brand’s energy transition, by offering a more environmentally friendly electric alternative. It also reflects Citroën’s ambition to make this new technology more accessible by marketing a more affordable version. This version is a particularly economical and ecological solution for customers who can charge either at home or at the office, and so who will be able to make their daily journeys in 100% electric mode, only having to rely on the combustion engine for longer journeys.

The C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 combines a 150 hp 1.6 PureTech petrol engine with an 81 kW electric engine, producing combined power of 180 hp for 360 Nm. This engine delivers all the pleasure of driving in 100% electric mode with immediately available torque, linear acceleration and an incomparable feeling of fluidity and smoothness, all this up to 135 km/h. This engine is paired with the latest generation e-EAT8 automatic gearbox which provides comfort and ease of use, as well as being highly efficient.

This powertrain is combined with a next-generation 12.4 kWh battery (11.3 kWh of useful power) made up of with 84 cells (41 Ah). Leveraging a new type of chemistry, this optimised battery also makes the hybrid offer more attractive. It can cover distances of up to 58 km (WLTP cycle) in 100% electric mode and – in addition to all the comfort of electric power – it gives you the peace of mind of being able to travel without constraints in restricted areas and being able to make most of your daily journeys in electric mode. It can be charged in about 1 hour 45 minutes using a 7.4 kW charger. Its lightest version emits only 35 g/100 km of CO 2 .

With this version of the C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid 180 e-EAT8, Citroën is offering people a unique experience featuring comfort and driving pleasure at a low price, giving them the means to control their impact on the environment.

2. 15% more range on the 225 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid

As well as introducing this new version, Citroën has improved its 225 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid offering on the C5 Aircross and C5 X, combining a 180hp 1.6 PureTech petrol engine with an 81 kW electric engine for combined power of 225hp.. The ultimate on-board comfort and performance experience, the range of these plug-in hybrids in ZEV mode has been increased by more than 15% – from 55 km to 64 km on the C5 Aircross and from 55 km to 63 km on the C5 X. The result is more freedom in 100% electric mode and improved prospects for budgetary savings and environmental benefits.

By adopting the Euro 6.4 standard, the C5 Aircross adopts a new generation of battery featuring a new chemistry, which increases power from 13.2 kWh to 14.2 kWh (12.9 kWh of actual power), with the same number of cells: 96 (with the number of cells increasing from 38 Ah to 41 Ah). Its lightest version emits only 28 g/100km of CO 2 (WLTP combined cycle).

On the C5 X, the battery remains unchanged at 12.4 kWh (11.3 kWh of actual power) and is made up of 84 cells (each 41 Ah). The improvements can be attributed to a change in the way in which the battery’s minimum charge threshold is managed with the switch-over to Euro 6.4, which enables better battery management for greater range in ZEV mode and reduced CO 2 emissions. Its lightest version emits only 27 g/100km of CO2 (WLTP combined cycle).

This development further enhances the versatility of the C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid 225 and the C5 X Plug-in Hybrid 225 by increasing the ease of travel in all-electric mode, thus delivering peace of mind and unrivalled comfort, without compromising on the ability to get away for longer journeys, or simply increasing everyday range by ensuring the best compromise. They can be charged in less than 2 hours with a 7.4 kW charger.

3. Peace of mind offered by plug-in hybrids with “Citroën Citizen Services ®”

With “Citroën Citizen Services®”, drivers enjoy a more reassuring overall experience. It encourages more respectful and sensible mobility – with programmes that apply specifically to the plug-in hybrid range:

ACCESS TO PRIVATE AND PUBLIC CHARGING SERVICES via Free2Move eSolutions: an enhanced service supporting customers with the best solutions for their vehicle charging needs, both at home and while on the move. The customer can thus be assisted in choosing and installing a wall-mounted charging unit at the location of their choice after a precise analysis of their needs, their electrical installation, and dedicated financing offers. While on the road, by being connected to the Free2Move global mobility portal, which provides access to 260,000 charging stations in Europe, drivers can quickly see the available charging points and their prices and unlock the charging point on arrival using the eSolutions Charging App or an eSolutions pass card.

PHEV PLUG-IN REMINDER helps customers to get the most out of their plug-in hybrid model by prompting them to recharge their battery when they are not doing so sufficiently. The vehicle analyses usage mode and, if necessary, issues a notification on the central touchscreen after five days and ten trips without recharging.

PHEV CONNECT, a service offered to business customers, free of charge for the first year, which enables fleet managers to reduce consumption and emissions by analysing users’ usage and charging behaviour, in order to encourage and support them in making more efficient use of their plug-in hybrid vehicle.

All these versions are priced as of 1 November with the price of the C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid 180 e-EAT8 starting at €43.650 (price incl. VAT before tax incentives) and a financing offer of €449/month (following a first lease payment of €3.500 reduced to €0 when bonus and exchange premium are taken off).

SOURCE: Stellantis