Citroën secures double win at Carbuyer Awards 2019

For the second year in a row, Citroën has won two headline accolades at the Carbuyer Best Cars Awards. Citroën C3 Aircross claimed the ‘Best Small SUV’ prize for a second time, whilst Grand C4 SpaceTourer picked up the ‘Best MPV’ title.

Citroën has had another successful year at the annual Carbuyer Best Cars Awards 2019, winning two prestigious trophies. Citroën C3 Aircross scooped the coveted ‘Best Small SUV’ accolade once again, illustrating the increasing popularity of the brand’s compact SUV. Grand C4 SpaceTourer was also a category winner, taking the ‘Best MPV’ title. Carbuyer praised the model for its character, practicality and exceptional comfort. Grand C4 Picasso was previously the winner of the Carbuyer ‘Best Seven-Seater’ award – for three years in a row.

Carbuyer named the ‘Best Cars’ for 2019 at the Curzon Bloomsbury Cinema in London earlier today. Trophies were presented to the winning models in each of the 17 most searched-for car categories on Carbuyer.co.uk, recognising the types of cars that are most important to in-market car buyers. The road-test team chose the winner in each category by analysing and judging the vehicles across a range of criteria, including safety, efficiency, reliability and performance.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-chief at Carbuyer, said; “The market for small SUVs is growing at an incredible rate, so it takes something very talented to top our list. The Citroën C3 Aircross takes the basic format, and gives it a funky twist. It’s superbly practical, stylish and efficient, and takes the firm’s Advanced Comfort programme onto the next level.”

Steve continued; “Citroën has a proud history of comfortable and innovative family cars, and the Grand C4 SpaceTourer is certainly in that vein. It has everything you need from an MPV yet still manages to fill the utility vehicle roll with a touch of style thanks to that curvy body and a high quality cabin. It’s a worthy winner of our 2019 Best MPV crown.”

Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK’s Marketing Director, said; “Last year, C3 Aircross won its first UK award at the Carbuyer Best Cars Awards, so it is extra special to be recognised for the same award again this year. Winning in the hotly contested small SUV category just reinforces the success of Citroën’s brand positioning and product strategy. We look forward to adding many more accolades to the model’s growing list of achievements.”

Souad added; “We are also delighted that Grand C4 SpaceTourer has been honoured for being the brilliant family car that it is. Being praised for its practicality, space and comfort is true testament to the excellent design of the car, firmly marking its place at the top of the MPV class.”

SOURCE: Citroën