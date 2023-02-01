Citroën range developments: new infotainment system and two-tone design for C4 and ë-C4, new plug-in hybrid offer and more semi-autonomous driving for C5 X

Ranked 3rd among compact hatchback in Europe in 2022, all fuel and energy types combined, the C4 and ë-C4 will adopt My Citroën Drive Plus in 2023, the new on-board infotainment system first introduced on C5 X and C4 X

In order to further enhance the appeal of models that took the top step in their respective categories in 2022, Citroën is upgrading the C4 and ë-C4 range as well as the C5 X range from 1st February. The former are updated with the new My Citroën Drive Plus infotainment system first introduced on C5 X and C4 X. They exude a distinctive attitude and style, and their character is enhanced by a two-tone Perla Nera black roof. Furthermore, the C5 X range of engines is being expanded to make plug-in hybrids more accessible thanks to the 180 ë-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid offer. Making driving with complete peace of mind a reality, the C5 X semi-autonomous level 2 offer is also being fleshed out with the addition of Highway Driver Assist 2.0, which brings new functionality to the table.

1. My Citroën drive plus is rolled out on C4 AND ë-C4

C4 and ë-C4 are adopting the latest-generation My Citroën Drive Plus infotainment system, which replaces the My Citroën Drive connected navigation system. This new, highly intuitive interface uses a 10″ HD screen and can be fully customised by customers through its “widget” system. Popularised by touchscreen smartphones and tablets, widgets provide a quick way to view applications and content on the vehicle’s touchscreen. They therefore provide greater peace of mind by being easier to see for the user. In addition to the use of these widgets, the whole presentation of the touchscreen is evolving towards greater quality and graphic richness, particularly with regard to the 3D connected navigation map, which is now displayed in 16:9 aspect ratio. In addition, the interface has been made more fluid and responsive and favours shortcuts for even greater ease and an intuitive experience.

The new interface also features natural voice recognition, a digital assistant that can be “activated” by vehicle occupants with the “Hello Citroën” command, and which understands what they say, answers their questions and carries out their voice commands. The system is capable of understanding 20 languages, providing visual feedback and responding to many commands for the vehicle’s in-car systems such as climate control, audio media, telephone and connected voice services.

No more cables strewn about the passenger compartment, thanks to wireless mirroring of your smartphone on the 10″ HD tablet. My Citroën Drive Plus allows drivers and passengers to enjoy their favourite smartphone applications without taking unnecessary risks. The service offers wireless connectivity and is compatible with Apple CarPlay (including SIRI voice control) and Android Auto. Compatible applications are displayed directly on the central interface screen, allowing safe access without taking your eyes off the road.

This system is customisable and scalable. With Advanced Profile Management, the system can store up to 8 profiles, each of which can be associated with two smartphones, which it will identify when these devices enter the car. The system also includes a real-time map update service via TomTom, whereby navigation maps are automatically updated every month to ensure that the system is up to date and provides the most up-to-date information to users. This service is provided free of charge for three years. In general, this system will also be simple to update “over the air”.

2. A new two-tone roof offering on C4 and ë-C4

C4 and ë-C4 offer a distinctive identity in the heart of the compact hatchback segment. With its elevated and keen stance, the body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a saloon while subtly adopting certain SUV lines for added strength and character. Its taut lines, combined with its individual graphic detailing, make it stand out. This graphic signature is enhanced by the opening of the order book for a two-tone Perla Nera black roof, which completes the range of customisation options for C4 and ë-C4. With this new option available at a price of €350 including VAT, each customer will be able to configure their car to their image by choosing the body colour, the colour pack and the two-tone black roof.

The two-tone roof draws the eye away from the vertical lines of the silhouette, focusing it on the stylistic flow of a profile full of energy and fluidity. It highlights flanks that afford spaciousness underlined by some soft yet muscular body lines. The Perla Nera black colour is applied to the pillars and roof to create a unique roofline, which combined with the sloping rear window, clearly showcases the vehicle’s aerodynamics. A roof vanishing line that ends in a spoiler reinforces the dynamism of the silhouette and provides the vehicle with a visual and physical presence. The black tint of this gently sloping roof blends in with the colour of the windows and rear screen for a striking visual identity full of contrast. This two-tone Perla Nera roof option gives C4 and ë-C4 a whole new look.

3. A new 180 ë-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid version on C5 X

Citroën has made a new 180 ë-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid engine available to order on C5 X, which complements the existing 225 ë-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid range. Replacing the PureTech 180 petrol version, this new version plays a key role in the Brand’s energy transition, by offering a more environmentally friendly electric alternative. It also reflects Citroën’s desire to make this new technology more accessible by marketing a more affordable version. This version is a particularly suitable solution for customers who will be able to make their daily journeys in 100% electric mode, only having to rely on the combustion engine for longer journeys.

C5 X Plug-in Hybrid 180 ë-AT8 combines a 150 hp 1.6 PureTech petrol engine with an 81 kW electric motor, producing a combined power output of 180 hp for 360 Nm. This powertrain delivers all the pleasure of driving in 100% electric mode with its immediately available torque, linear acceleration and an incomparable feeling of fluidity and smoothness, all at speeds of up to 135 km/h. This engine is paired with the latest generation ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox which provides comfort and ease of use, as well as being highly efficient.

This powertrain is combined with a 12.4 kWh battery (11.3 kWh of effective power) comprising 84 cells (41 Ah). It can cover distances of up to 62 km (WLTP cycle) in 100% electric mode and provides you with the peace of mind of being able to travel without constraint in restricted areas and being able to make most of your daily journeys in electric mode. In urban cycle, it offers a driving range of up to 71 km. It can be charged in about 1 hour 40 minutes using a 7.4 kW charger. Its lightest version emits only 27 g/km of CO 2 .

With this Plug-in Hybrid 180 ë-EAT8 version of C5 X, Citroën is bringing an offer to the core market that brings people a unique experience of combining comfort and driving pleasure at an affordable price. As with the 225 version, C5 X Plug-in Hybrid 180 offers a combination never before seen in the automotive market, the Citroën Advanced Comfort® Active suspension, which combines the double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension with electronic shock absorber control. Each wheel’s suspension is independently controlled in real time to respond to the demands of the road, providing even greater suspension comfort. The suspension can be made even softer and still offer excellent body support thanks to the continuous electronic control of the shock absorbers. With Citroën Advanced Comfort® Active Suspension, Citroën offers C5 X Plug-in Hybrid a category-leading level of comfort, making long journeys with complete peace of mind a reality.

4. Greater relaxation for long journeys with C5 X

C5 X truly encourages you to travel, making every journey an experience of comfort and calm where the driver can relax, assisted by the on-board technology. So, Citroën is introducing Highway Driver Assist 2.0 on C5 X, which takes a further step towards level 2 semi-autonomous driving by adding the following functions:

Semi-automatic lane change, which offers the driver the opportunity to overtake the vehicle in front and then drop back into lane, at speeds from 70 km/h up to 180 km/h.

which offers the driver the opportunity to overtake the vehicle in front and then drop back into lane, at speeds from 70 km/h up to 180 km/h. Anticipated speed recommendation , which prompts the driver at the earliest opportunity to adapt their speed (acceleration or slowing down) thanks to distance reading of speed limit signs.

, which prompts the driver at the earliest opportunity to adapt their speed (acceleration or slowing down) thanks to distance reading of speed limit signs. The steering wheel now has a grip sensor to always judge whether the driver is active, as they are always in control, without having to exert any movement or resistance on the steering wheel.

These features are in addition to those already present on Highway Driver Assist, namely Active Safety Brake 2.0 (operational from 7 to 140 km/h), Lane Keeping Assist (operational from 0 to 180 km/h), Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and Long Distance Blind Spot Monitoring. Highway Driver Assist is available as standard on the Shine trim level, Highway Driver Assist 2.0 is standard on the Shine Pack level.

