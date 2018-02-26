Citroën proudly exhibits its new ‘look’ at the Geneva Motor Show 2018: with a strong, renewed and consistent range

Citroën will showcase its products on a completely redesigned stand at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show. With six models launched in Europe in less than two years, Citroën has a new range with a previously unseen consistency in terms of positioning and design. New Berlingo – the third-generation of an automotive icon – offers original, simple, functional styling, and makes its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show. New C4 Cactus – the ultra-comfortable, fresh-looking hatchback – will also be on display, as the first model in Europe to feature Citroën’s new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™. The Citroën brand will also confirm a change to the SpaceTourer name for all of its MPVs, replacing the Picasso nomenclature. The 88th International Geneva Motor Show will open its doors to the press on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 March, and to the public from Thursday 8 to Sunday 18 March.

Citroën will present its modern, assertive and fully coherent range on a new 1,100m2 stand at the Geneva International Motor Show 2018. The new display area has been designed to illustrate the new ‘look’ of the Citroën brand and the product offensive currently being deployed. All of the latest models draw on the brand’s DNA, sharing a bold design with a unique character and overall comfort inspired by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme.

Alongside the world premiere of the New Berlingo Leisure Activity Vehicle (LAV) and the debut of the New C4 Cactus Hatch at the Geneva show, Citroën will also formalise the introduction of the SpaceTourer nomenclature for its three MPVs, superseding the existing Picasso name. Able to transport five to nine people, SpaceTourer, C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer will replace the popular Picasso models.

Citroën also continues its partnership with Rip Curl by showcasing its SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept – the ultimate mobility vehicle for outdoor adventurers – together with limited edition C4 SpaceTourer Rip Curl and Grand C4 SpaceTourer Rip Curl models that will be available for selected markets.

The spotlight will also remain on the brand’s SUV offensive with the New C3 Aircross Compact SUV, which has already attracted 50,000 customer orders. The brand’s best seller – Citroën C3 – will also be highlighted, showing its more feminine side in the form of the Citroën C3 ELLE.

In 2017, Citroën achieved international growth of 7.5% (excluding China). In Europe, the brand achieved its highest sales volume for six years with 786,000 vehicles sold, an increase in volume that delivered an increase in market share in both the passenger car and LCV sectors.

WORLD PREMIERE: NEW BERLINGO, A NEW GENERATION OF AN AUTOMOTIVE ICON

Citroën created the ‘Leisure Activity Vehicle’ (LAV) in 1996 and, with New Berlingo, the Citroën brand is updating an automotive icon. The new model will make its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, offering an optimum combination of design, comfort and ease-of-use. As well as three independent and easily folding rear seats (row two), the model features a flat floor through to the folding front passenger seat, 19 driving assistance technologies, four connectivity technologies and latest-generation engines such as the new BlueHDi 130 1.5 diesel unit, and the new EAT8 (8-speed) automatic gearbox. New Berlingo will be available in two sizes, M and XL, measuring 4.40m and 4.75m in length respectively, with five and seven seats. The New Citroën Berlingo will be launched in the second half of 2018.

NEW C4 CACTUS, THE ULTRA-COMFORTABLE HATCHBACK

Citroën will also present New C4 Cactus for the first time at an international motor show. New C4 Cactus is the Citroën brand’s new ultra-comfortable compact hatchback. New C4 Cactus has been substantially upgraded, moving up market in terms of technology and engines, while continuing to stand apart through its unique personality and levels of comfort. The new car’s styling is as bold and modern as ever, and gains enhanced status.

New C4 Cactus benefits from the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to feature the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) suspension system, making the brand’s famous ‘magic carpet ride’ effect accessible to all. It is the first vehicle in the world to use Citroën’s Advanced Comfort seats.

A COMPLETE RANGE OF MODERN AND COMPLEMENTARY MPVS

At the Geneva Motor Show, and to celebrate the arrival of the new EAT8 automatic transmission, Citroën will confirm the SpaceTourer name to identify a new global offering of three MPVs. C4 Picasso and Grand C4 Picasso will be renamed C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer respectively. With this initiative, the brand is bringing together three modern and complementary products that can transport five to nine people under the same name. Based on the EMP2 platform, C4 SpaceTourer, Grand C4 SpaceTourer and SpaceTourer all share striking design, unique levels of comfort in each sector, and the very latest-generation technologies and engines.

Continuing an existing partnership, Citroën and Rip Curl will also present the ultimate camper van in the form of the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept. Inspired by the original SpaceTourer, and a focused on outdoor sports, the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept has even greater off-road abilities through a 4×4 conversion by Automobiles Dangel. The concept vehicle has also been kitted out as a compact camper van by Pössl. Alongside this striking concept vehicle, Citroën will display its C4 SpaceTourer Rip Curl and Grand C4 SpaceTourer Rip Curl limited edition models.

TWO BEST SELLERS: CITROËN C3 AND NEW C3 AIRCROSS COMPACT SUV

Citroën C3 has already achieved 300,000 sales and will be on display at the Geneva show in the form of the C3 ELLE special edition.

New C3 Aircross Compact SUV – the first vehicle in Citroën’s SUV offensive in Europe – offers a unique character, as well as class-leading space and modularity.

Both models showcase the success of the new Citroën positioning, offering a high level of practicality and comfort for both drivers and passengers alike.

01 – WORLD PREMIERE: NEW BERLINGO THIRD-GENERATION

Berlingo is a benchmark model, which in some countries is the name used to refer to the segment, in the same way that ‘Googling’ is used to refer to a web search. With three independent rear seats, the Modutop® multi-function roof and an opening rear window built into the tailgate, New Berlingo continues to be a major player in the segment. The versatile and practical model has seen many innovations over time, to ensure it always stood apart and remained the leader in its market. With this latest version, the Berlingo has been transformed, once again, to bring motorists even more style, comfort and functionality.

The Berlingo is as successful as ever, with the second-generation Multispace and LCV models that were launched in 2008. Over 165,000 units were produced in 2017, following what was already a record year in 2016. The top-selling Citroën model in nearly 17 countries last year, the Berlingo remains the brand’s second best-seller behind the C3. In Europe, the Berlingo passenger car version is the second best-selling leisure activity vehicle and remains in the top three in its segment as an LCV. Since its initial launch in 1996, Citroën has produced more than 3.3 million Berlingo vehicles.

With the third-generation passenger version of the Berlingo, Citroën is unveiling a major model both for the brand and for its segment. A multi-faceted vehicle, New Citroën Berlingo is a smart buy for families or seniors with active lifestyles who are looking for exceptional space, practicality and simplicity of use. The new leisure activity vehicle is a true and faithful reflection of the brand’s new signature, ‘Inspired By You’.

STRONG CHARACTER: BODY STYLING AND STYLISTIC CODES OF THE NEW CITROËN

New Citroën Berlingo is more modern than ever and boasts the robust and forceful attitude of a go-anywhere vehicle, while losing none of its fresh and distinctive personality:

New body styling with a more forward-set windscreen and a higher and shorter front end, achieved notably through the use of the EMP2 platform

A front end design that is consistent with the identity of the Citroën brand with the two-tier light signature and front fog lights

Flowing body styling with Airbump® panels at the bottom of the doors

An uncluttered, typically Citroën interior, with a light and airy feel, and several interior ambiances

Personalisation options with an ‘XTR Pack’ and touches of colour

Two sizes, M and XL, with body lengths of 4.40m and 4.75m, with five and seven seats.

MORE INTELLIGENCE FOR MORE EASE-OF-USE AND WELL-BEING ONBOARD

New Citroën Berlingo builds on its existing strengths to offer optimum everyday ease of use:

Outstanding modularity with three individual seats in the rear that can be folded down with a simple movement using the Magic Flat® controls* in the boot. Combined with a folding front passenger seat, this feature provides a perfectly flat floor and a load length of up to 2.70m for the M version and 3.05m for the XL model

Two wide sliding side doors with electric windows

Class-leading boot volume, increased by 100-litres to 775-litres for the M version. The boot is easily accessible thanks to the opening rear window in the tailgate and two different height positions for the luggage cover

28 large and ingenious storage spaces such as the new-generation Modutop® multi-function roof that also lets more light into the cabin. The ‘Top Box’ glove box is unique to the segment thanks to the ‘Airbag in Roof’ system.

New Citroën Berlingo also gains new features by adopting:

The EMP2 platform at the front of the vehicle, improving manoeuvrability (electric power steering, turning circle), and providing for the latest driving assistance technologies. The rear part of the platform has been maintained from the previous version for extra load volume and to preserve body width between the wheel arches

19 driving assistance technologies, including Colour Head-up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop function, Electric Parking Brake, Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision, Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist and Trailer Stability Control

Four connectivity technologies including an 8-inch touchscreen with Citroën Connect Nav and Wireless Smartphone Charging

Suspension settings benefiting from all of Citroën’s know-how for peerless comfort

A broad range of high-performance engines including the new BlueHDi 130 1.5 diesel and PureTech 1.2 petrol powertrains.

* Folding individual seats (row two) from launch. Magic Flat® controls available from spring 2019.

02 – NEW C4 CACTUS, THE ULTRA-COMFORTABLE HATCHBACK

New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to feature the brand’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) suspension system, and the first vehicle in the world to boast Citroën’s Advanced Comfort seats. With its unique personality, New C4 Cactus is set to shake up the market in 2018.

The new model brings a breath of fresh air to the hatchback segment by blending the singular personality of C4 Cactus with the class-leading comfort of C4. The model’s status has also been boosted through prestigious styling and the addition of segment essentials including 12 driver assistance systems, three connectivity technologies and more powerful engines up to 130bhp.

A MODERN HATCHBACK WITH A DISTINCTIVE PERSONALITY

New C4 Cactus stands out with its unique presence, flowing curves and well-balanced design. Its overall look has been updated to further enhance its appeal amongst C-segment hatchback buyers, while strengthening its powerful and energetic image. The new model boasts an extended range of external personalisation options, with nine body colours – including a new Emerald Blue metallic paint – and four Colour Packs, giving a total of 31 possible combinations.

Nimble and responsive with its compact exterior dimensions (4.17m long, 1.71m wide, and 1.48m high), New C4 Cactus delivers occupant comfort and genuine versatility in cities, suburbs and out on the open road.

A NEW DEFINITION OF COMFORT, ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

With its enhanced soundproofing, New C4 Cactus takes comfort to the next level to boost well-being and relaxation onboard. The suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ is a European first and absorbs road imperfections for a ‘magic carpet ride’ effect, without adversely affecting the car’s handling or driving pleasure.

As well as bolstered support and height-adjustments for the driver and the front passenger, the Advanced Comfort® seats feature adjustable lumbar support for the driver. The exceptional comfort is assured by the foam and high-density layer used within each seat. The construction delivers the correct support, which is particularly beneficial on long journeys. The softness of the foam, the extra padding and the overall appearance of the seats mean there is an impression of comfort even before you get into the car.

A RANGE OF TECHNOLOGIES AT THE HEART OF THE COMPACT HATCHBACK SEGMENT

New C4 Cactus packs in all of the segment-essential technologies with 12 driving assistance systems to make every day driving easier and safer:

Active Safety Brake – Reduces the risk of a collision by braking in place of the driver.

The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, for example a vehicle moving in the same direction or when stopped. The system engages the brakes automatically when a risk of collision is detected, from 3mph (5 km/h) to 52mph (85 km/h).

Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation – Recognises speed signs and displays the information on the instrument panel. The speed can be registered as an instruction for the speed limiter/cruise control with one simple instruction.

Lane Departure Warning System – Active at speeds of over 37mph (60 km/h), the system detects the accidental crossing of continuous or dotted white lines when the indicator has not been used.

It warns the driver via a sound signal and visual alert on the instrument panel.

Coffee Break Alert – This feature prompts the driver to consider taking a break after they have been driving for two hours at speeds above 43mph (70 km/h).

Driver Attention Alert – Warns the driver when the system detects lateral movement relative to the road or lane margins using the multi-function camera at the top of the windscreen. The feature is especially suited to motorway use at speeds over 40mph (65 km/h).

Blind Spot Monitoring System – Lights in the door mirrors warn the driver if a vehicle is present in the blind spot on either side of the car.

Park Assist * – Makes parking easier and safer. This system provides active assistance for parallel and perpendicular parking. On the driver’s request, the feature automatically detects a parking space then safely steers the car into it. *Available during the first half of 2018.

* – Makes parking easier and safer. This system provides active assistance for parallel and perpendicular parking. On the driver’s request, the feature automatically detects a parking space then safely steers the car into it. *Available during the first half of 2018. Reversing Camera – When the driver selects reverse gear, a camera displays the rear view of the vehicle on the 7-inch touchscreen. The image is supplemented by colour reference points indicating proximity to any obstacles. This extended vision makes for easy manoeuvres.

Hill Start Assist – To make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by holding the vehicle in position for two seconds.

Front Fog Lights with Cornering Function – Depending on the angle of the steering wheel, the left or right fog light activates in addition to the main headlights to illuminate up to a 75° angle to the right or left of the vehicle. The system operates at speeds above 24mph (40 km/h).

Keyless Entry and Start – This system allows the driver to lock, unlock and start the car without taking the key out of their pocket.

Grip Control® – Enables the vehicle to adapt its front wheel grip depending on the surface (snow, mud, sand etc.)

The 7-inch touchscreen groups together all of the key vehicle functions, such as the air conditioning, radio and telephone. New C4 Cactus promises continuous connectivity and infotainment.

Other practical and easy-to-use connectivity technologies include voice-controlled 3D navigation via Citroën Connect Nav, Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance and Mirror Screen functionality with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and MirrorLink®.

03 – A COMPLETE RANGE OF MODERN AND COMPLEMENTARY MPVS

SPACETOURER: A NEW SIGNATURE FOR A COMPLETE RANGE OF MPV

On its motor show stand in Geneva, Citroën will present all of its know-how in terms of MPVs. The brand will bring together three modern and complementary products designed for five to nine people under one name – SpaceTourer. This evolution was needed to identify a family of MPVs that was not just limited to the Picasso offer, following the arrival of the SpaceTourer in 2016. This new naming policy represents a modern vision for a segment that has evolved significantly since the first generation of MPVs.

C4 SpaceTourer, Grand C4 SpaceTourer and SpaceTourer share a strong design and character and a unique onboard comfort experience in each segment. All three models benefit from Citroën’s know-how in terms of space, practicality and well-being.

Based on the same EMP2 platform, they all offer remarkable dynamic behaviour and efficiency. The technology onboard the new models prioritise safety and make everyday life easier. This unique signature will bring together the expectations of customers whose needs vary according to the size of their vehicle.

SPACETOURER RIP CURL CONCEPT, LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS

After its European tour from October 2017 to January 2018, visiting the most beautiful European surf spots with the Rip Curl team aboard, the Citroën SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept will be presented at the Geneva International Motor Show 2018. It is the perfect opportunity to discover or rediscover a totally new concept: a 4×4 camper van that will take you anywhere in comfort. The existing partnership between Citroën and Rip Curl marks the natural synergy between two brands that express their thirst for adventure and exploration: an idea that Rip Curl calls ‘The Search’.

The stylish and functional camper van’s interior and exterior alike are finished with an original selection of special colours and fabrics, which reinforce the sportswear, surf wear and outdoor character of the concept van. For the ultimate freedom and fun without limits, SpaceTourer has morphed into a real compact camping van, robust and practical, thanks to a conversion by Pössl, the leading European campervan converter. To meet the demands of intensive use, it comes with greater off-road capability with a higher ground clearance than the production model and a 4×4 drivetrain provided by Automobiles Dangel, the French off-road specialist. Offering even greater motoring freedom, the concept has 4×4 abilities while safeguarding the road holding and intrinsic performance and safety of the SpaceTourer. Its BlueHDi 150 S&S 6-speed manual engine delivers power and versatility whenever it is needed.

LIMITED EDITION C4 AND GRAND C4 SPACETOURER RIP CURL

Alongside the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept, Citroën will also present its family-orientated MPV limited editions, the C4 SpaceTourer Rip Curl and the Grand C4 SpaceTourer Rip Curl.

Combining design, comfort and advanced technologies, both Rip Curl limited editions convey a spirit of freedom and adventure. They raise the bar with special Rip Curl graphics on the front doors, 17-inch Zephyr diamond-cut black alloy wheels, a chrome side signature on the C4 SpaceTourer, roof arches on the Grand C4 SpaceTourer, black door mirrors, back door handles and dark-tinted side and rear windows.

Inside, there are warm and welcoming materials including Stripe Grey cloth seats with the Rip Curl logo, a Dune Beige finish on the dashboard and door panels, laser etching on the door handles, plus front and rear protective mats with Dune Beige braid and the Rip Curl logo.

04 – TWO BESTSELLERS: CITROËN C3 AND NEW C3 AIRCROSS COMPACT SUV

SPECIAL EDITION C3 ELLE: STYLISH AND URBAN

Citroën C3 – the brand’s best seller – shows its more feminine side with a special edition based on the fashion magazine, ELLE. Elegant and stylish, it resembles the magazine, which is the benchmark in fashion and trends. The model features original touches of colour in Cherry Pink, a special roof graphic and the ELLE logo on the front doors. The stylish and urban model also offers a wide range of technologies for safety and connectivity including Active Safety Brake and ConnectedCAM Citroën™.

NEW C3 AIRCROSS COMPACT SUV: ALREADY WITH 50,000 CUSTOMER ORDERS

New C3 Aircross Compact SUV is the first model in Citroën’s SUV offensive in Europe. Since its launch late last year, New C3 Aircross has already secured 50,000 sales across Europe. Customers are attracted by its cabin, which benefits from Citroën’s unique know-how in terms of spaciousness and modularity. Offering a high level of comfort and safety, it features 12 of the latest driving assistance systems and four connectivity technologies that make life easier in the city and on the open road. The jury for the European Car of the Year award officially announced, in November, that New C3 Aircross would be among the seven finalists out of the 37 cars that were eligible. The Car of the Year 2018 winner will be revealed on 5 March, the day before the Geneva International Motor Show opens its doors.

05 – INNOVATIVE SERVICES: FOR AN EASY AND PLEASANT CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Citroën is in the process of expanding its range of services, to bring more transparency and confidence to its relationships with its customers, plus greater convenience and peace-of-mind in everyday use. Services, such as Citroën Advisor, the brand’s interactive online review site, Rent&Smile, a simple and easy short-term rentals service, or Earn&Drive, a peer-to-peer carsharing offer that means the customer can earn money with their own car, are completely in keeping with the times. These initiatives all represent new mobility solutions that allow individual Citroën customers to simplify their automotive experience.

In addition, the MyCitroën mobile app allows you to extend the driving experience using your smartphone. MyCitroën creates a personal digital space that provides information such as the location of the nearest showroom, your vehicle’s fuel consumption, maintenance tips and your vehicle’s location when parked. It is even possible to make an appointment at a dealership and to request a repair estimate.

The Scan MyCitroën mobile app enhances the new brand experience offered by Citroën, for improved customer well-being. This application answers all your vehicle based questions. Currently available for C1, C3, New C3 Aircross, New C4 Cactus, C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer, this mobile app is effectively a fully connected owner’s manual that makes life that little bit easier.

INNOVATIVE SERVICES TO MAKE LIFE EASIER ONBOARD

Citroën Connect Nav – available in C3, New C3 Aircross, C4 SpaceTourer, Grand C4 SpaceTourer and SpaceTourer – is a new generation 3D connected navigation system coupled with a 7-inch touchscreen. Voice recognition software allows the driver to control the navigation, telephone and media functions without taking their eyes off the road. Connected services are included, such as real-time traffic information, service station and car park charges, weather, hazard areas (optional), and free mapping updates.

The system also incorporates the Mirror Screen function, which allows the driver to safely use applications on their smartphone via the car’s 7-inch touchscreen. This includes a wide range of compatible smartphones with Apple CarPlay™, MirrorLink® and Android Auto technologies.

Citroën Connect Box with SOS & Assistance Pack is an emergency location and recovery service. In the event of an accident or any other situation that requires urgent assistance, the SOS & Assistance Pack calls for the appropriate assistance, either automatically or when the user presses the SOS button inside the car. Available 24/7, the service is free and no subscription is required. To deliver even greater peace-of-mind to customers, the support switchboard can also be contacted by pressing and holding the ‘Double Chevron’ button in the vehicle. The SOS & Assistance Pack works using the Citroën Connect Box, which has its own SIM card and GPS receiver. With this system – available on a number of models since the beginning of the decade – Citroën is pre-empting the European Directive that will require new cars released after April 2018 to be fitted with an ‘eCall’ emergency phone call system.

Citroën’s Connect Packs then offer an array of services designed to enhance the Citroën Connect Box with SOS & Assistance, to bring even more peace-of-mind and ease-of-use to customers in their everyday lives. There is a Monitoring Pack (virtual maintenance manual and customised eco-driving tips), a Mapping Pack (GPS vehicle parking, information on vehicle usage in pre-set areas and over time, and a Tracking Pack (GPS tracking of the vehicle in case of theft).

06 – A MOTOR SHOW STAND THAT REFLECTS CITROËN’S NEW POSITIONING

Citroën will demonstrate its unique identity at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and invites visitors to discover the new 1,100m2 stand that is both comfortable and warm, and true to the spirit of the Citroën brand. The Citroën display area promises a relaxing experience for everyone, with a real living space, a mix of materials such as wood and thick carpet, plus walls adorned with quilting and ambient lighting. Reinterpreting the values of optimism and well-being, the stand embodies the spirit of the new Citroën and highlights the stylistic boldness of the brand’s new models. The space dedicated to the New C4 Cactus hatchback plays on the Citroën Advanced Comfort® elements, and the area dedicated to New C3 Aircross Compact SUV refers to adventure and escape with its exposed stone wall. Looking from the entrance, a large graphic strip on the ground frames a 12m long table, which offers an opportunity for visitors to sit and access the brand’s videos and original content via a host of iPads.

Another place to get close with the brand is ‘La Maison Citroën’ – an area that is both visual and sensory. In addition to the ‘Le Petit Citroën’ shop and ‘Café André’, the ‘I Inspire Citroën’ sculpture is a creation that echoes the new ‘Inspired By You’ brand signature. Visitors can become a part of the sculpture by modifying it as they wish, thanks to a 3D camera fixed at the top that captures an image of the spectator. Each visitor will also be able to configure and customise their car as they would like it to be. Finally, referencing the past for the century old brand – which celebrates 70 years of the 2CV and 50 years of the Méhari in 2018 – is the impressive ‘Citroën Origins’ wall, which allows everyone to rediscover the many iconic models of the brand.

Visit the Citroën stand on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 March (Press days) and from Thursday 8 to Sunday 18 March (Public days). The Citroën Press Conference will be held on 6 March 2018 at 13:30 CET at the Citroën stand in Hall 6.

