Citroën: Poor seating position could trigger back and neck pain for more than 5.5 million UK drivers

Citroën UK and the British Chiropractic Association have teamed up to raise awareness around neck and back pain triggered by prolonged periods spent sitting behind the wheel. Citroën’s latest model, New C4 Cactus, is the first car in the world to offer Advanced Comfort® seats, which are specifically designed to keep drivers – and their passengers – comfortable on longer journeys.

Citroën UK and the British Chiropractic Association (BCA) have released a list of essential tips to help prevent neck and back pain whilst driving. Recent research by the British Chiropractic Association estimates that more than 5.5 million drivers could suffer from these symptoms as a result of time spent behind the wheel.*

Sitting for prolonged periods of time in an uncomfortable position can affect the body in a number of ways, for example causing tension within your muscles and in some cases restricting blood flow. The seat height is particularly important to make sure your body is well supported and comfortable.

New Citroën C4 Cactus marks a major step forward in terms of comfort and well-being, thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. It is the first model in the world to be equipped with Advanced Comfort® seats, and the first in Europe to feature the Citroën brand’s new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™. As a result, the new model provides unrivalled ride comfort in typical Citroën fashion.

Featuring an innovative design, and combining high-density foam in the seat centre and thick textured foam on the surface of the seat squabs, the Advanced Comfort® seats offer all the support needed for good posture at all times.

As thousands of people get away for the Easter break, Citroën UK and the BCA share their recommendations to help prevent back pain whilst driving:

Adjust the driver’s seat and mirrors before each journey

The back of the seat should be slightly reclined, so that it feels natural to sit comfortably. The mirrors should also be set up so you can see all the way around the car without needing to move excessively. This will help to avoid neck strain from sudden and repeated head movements.

Sit comfortably

The benefits of a well-adjusted seat are outweighed if you don’t sit correctly. It is therefore important to sit back in the seat and up against the backrest, so that your spine rests comfortably against the lumbar support and the seat back.

Adjust the position of the steering wheel

Once seated, your hands should rest naturally on the steering wheel with a slight bend in your arms.

Check the seat is in the right position to operate the pedals correctly

The seat position should be set up so that your feet rest naturally on the pedals. Wearing soft-soled shoes is recommended when driving, as high heels or thick soles limit the movement of the legs and feet. Not only can this cause tension in your legs, but it is also unsafe if the driver needs to react quickly.

Take regular breaks

The human body isn’t designed to sit in one position for very long periods of time, so it is advisable to take regular breaks on longer drives.

Tim Button, BCA Chiropractor and Ergonomic Consultant, comments; “Many of my patients have complained of neck or back pain when driving, particularly on long journeys, so it’s important that people are aware of the best ways to protect their back health while in their car.”

Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK’s Marketing Director, said; “Comfort and well-being is a fundamental part of Citroën’s DNA, which is reflected in the development of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. The design of the seats is one of the most important components in any vehicle, therefore we’ve looked to create the most comfortable car seat possible for New C4 Cactus. Coupled with the car’s new suspension system featuring Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™, everyone on board can expect to arrive at their destination feeling relaxed and ready to enjoy the holiday weekend.”

Find out more about the New Citroën C4 Cactus Hatch: http://www.citroen.co.uk/new-cars-and-vans/citroen-range/new-c4-cactus-hatch

Find out more about chiropractic care, please visit: www.chiropractic-uk.co.uk/

* The 2018 research was carried out between 28/02/2018 and 07/03/2018 on a sample of 2,066 UK adults aged 16+ on behalf of the British Chiropractic Association. The proportion of people who reported experiencing back or neck pain was 79.5%, of which 13% reported that driving was a trigger, which equates to an estimated 5,577,913 UK adults based on The Statistics Portal data in 2016.

