Citroën on Demand: A flexible, simple and transparent subscription package answering customers’ need for non-binding mobility

For those in need of a vehicle for a short period of time, from one to twelve months, Citroën on Demand provides an offer with a choice of 3 vehicles, 2 of which are electric, Ami and ë-.C4

Citroën on Demand proposes a simple mobility solution, fully online, to customers looking for a non-binding mobility offer up to twelve months. Customers build their offer with full transparency, depending on their needs (vehicle size, desired mileage, petrol or electric engine), duration, mileage and insurance option if necessary.

Citroën on Demand offers 3 models of the range from AMI, the electric quadricycle with no licence required, C3 the versatile and comfortable city car to Ë-C4, the compact electric saloon with reinvented dynamic styling and absolute comfort.

A simple, transparent and flexible package

Customers can subscribe to a flexible rental period by specifying their own minimum commitment period from one to twelve months. At the end of the commitment period, the rental can be extended on a month-to-month basis at the rate associated with the commitment period. At any time, customers can change the duration of their contract with a notice period of 5 days, or suspend their subscription at the end of each month, with a minimum notice period of one month. Customers can also choose from several monthly mileage levels – from 850 to 2350 km – and find the solution that perfectly fits their need.

“Citroën on Demand enhances the Citroën Citizen Services® programme with a transparent rental package offering complete freedom, meeting the needs of our private and B2B customers when they are looking for a vehicle that is available quickly and for a flexible period of time, regardless of their location in France. That’s the perfect example of how Citroën imagines zen mobility for its customers!” explains Laurent Barria, Citroën Marketing and Communications Director.

Vehicles available throughout the country, delivered to your home

Citroën on Demand has a fleet of vehicles available nationwide. At the time of launch for the offer, Citroën Ami, C3 and ë-C4 will be available for delivery anywhere in France.

Customers specify the address of their choice for the delivery, and make an appointment with a Jockey, who will come to hand over their vehicle. When returning the vehicle, customers also select a date and place of return at their convenience. Both services are charged at 250€.

A 100% digital journey

The subscription process for the Citroën on Demand offer is completed entirely online.

On the “Citroën on Demand” website, customers first select the model of their choice among the three vehicles on offer and then select the duration and mileage criteria for their subscription. The price of the monthly subscription is displayed in a clear, straightforward way, specifying the additional costs to be paid before delivery of the vehicle (deposit of two monthly instalments returned at the end of the rental period – and delivery costs). Finally, customers just need to click the “Subscribe” button to pay online.

Telephone advisers are available online to provide assistance at any point in the application process.

Citroën on Demand is accessible in just a few clicks on the Citroen.fr/louer-partager website:

https://www.citroen.fr/louer-partager.html

An all-inclusive, flexible package

Citroën on Demand offers an alternative to short or long-term rental packages that can sometimes be complex and restrictive for the customers in need of a flexible and non-binding solution. This simple package (3 vehicles to choose from, 4 commitment periods, vehicles delivered to your home throughout the country, and an order placed online without the need to travel) addresses specific needs: availability of a mobility solution during a probationary period or a fixed-term contract, seasonal needs, or an opportunity to try out a vehicle before deciding to buy it.

To sign up for the Citroën on Demand offer, you simply need to be 21 years old and have a 3-year driving licence.

Citroën On Demand, operated in conjunction with our mobility partner Free2Move, will be available in France from 22nd of November 2022.

SOURCE: Stellantis