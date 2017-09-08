Citroën launches scrappage scheme in the UK

Citroën UK has launched a new scrappage scheme that encourages customers to replace their older, less efficient cars and vans with new, modern and more efficient Euro 6 Citroën models.

Customers who have owned a car or van of any make and model for more than 90 days, which was originally registered before 31 December 2010, can trade it in and receive a scrappage allowance of between £1,600 and £6,400 (incl. VAT) off the price of selected new petrol or diesel-powered Citroën cars, and between £3,000 and £7,000 (excl. VAT) against the purchase price of selected new Citroën panel vans. To qualify for the Citroën Scrappage Scheme, all new Citroën vehicles must be ordered and registered by 31 December 2017.

All vehicles part-exchanged under the scheme will be scrapped and recycled by CarTakeBack™, the Citroën brand’s approved vehicle car recycling partner in the UK.

Vehicles recycled by CarTakeBack™ are treated in an environmentally friendly manner, with all hazardous materials such as oil, batteries and tyres being disposed of responsibly. Processing by CarTakeBack™ will ensure that a DVLA Certificate of Destruction (COD) is issued for every vehicle recycled through the scheme.

The Citroën Scrappage Scheme cannot be used in conjunction with any other existing customer offer. However, retail customers will be able to benefit from dedicated Elect 3 PCP finance at 6.9% APR over 37 or 48 months. The Citroën Scrappage Scheme will be marketed nationally and will be available at participating Dealers.

Summary of Citroën Scrappage Scheme allowances (Euro 6 petrol and diesel models);

Passenger Cars

Citroën Model Purchased Scrappage Allowance

(Incl. VAT) C1

(Excludes Touch trim level) £1,750 New C3

(Excludes Touch trim level) £1,750 New C3 Aircross

(Excludes Touch trim level) £1,600 Berlingo Multispace £2,500 C3 Picasso £6,400 C4 Cactus

(Excludes Touch trim level) £3,900 C4 £5,000 C4 Picasso £4,200 Grand C4 Picasso £4,700

Commercial Vehicles

Citroën Model Purchased Scrappage Allowance

(Excl. VAT) Nemo Panel Van £3,000 Berlingo Panel Van (Excludes Berlingo Electric) £5,000 Dispatch Panel Van £5,500 Relay 30 Panel Van £6,000 Relay 33/35/40 Panel Van £7,000

Bek Hassan, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, said; “The Citroën Scrappage Scheme makes it possible for many owners of older petrol and diesel vehicles to upgrade to a brand new, lower-emissions Citroën car or van. The benefits extend far beyond the range of engines too, the rate of change in terms of driver aids, on-board comfort and connectivity means that renewing a pre-2011 model and moving up to a new Citroën now represents even greater value-for-money. This important new initiative is fully in line with Citroën and PSA Group commitments to develop and promote latest-generation, more efficient models for the benefit of our customers and the environment.”

