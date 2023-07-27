Citroën launches e-ROUTES, new high-performing trip planner designed to ease any electric journey

To provide complete serenity to the customers of its ë-C4 and ë-C4 X, and to encourage those who are still hesitant, Citroën launches e-ROUTES by Free2move Charge, a high-performing trip planner. This new application allows them to approach long journeys with electric models in complete peace of mind.

In this holiday season, synonymous with long trips, Citroën presents the ideal companion for electric car owners to experience stress-free journeys: the new app. e-ROUTES. Available on ë-C4 and ë-C4 X, this new service facilitates the optimal use of these zero emission models when it comes to travel on long distance. This smart application contributes to Citroën’s ambition to offer a more serene and responsible automotive experience, embodied in the Citizen program, and to accelerate towards an ever simpler electrification.

Operational from October, e-ROUTES by Free2move Charge is a high-performing trip planner available via a dedicated smartphone application. To guide the driver and optimize his trip, e-ROUTES retrieves in real time the data of the vehicle and suggests possible journeys according to the status of charging stations on the way.

Developed by the Software Division of Stellantis, the e-ROUTES application is powered by:

An advanced routing algorithm, benchmark on the market, which calculates the most suitable route considering the location of the charging stations, their quality (quantity and characteristics of the terminals in each station…) and availability (information on available, in-use or out-of-service charging points).

A seamless connection to the car, which dynamically shares with e-ROUTES the needed vehicle data (battery state of charge, energy use, charging mode, air temperature etc…) in order to provide specific insights such as predicted range and charge level on arrival. Using the telematic box, this “over the air” connection provides direct access to key datas and doesn’t require the addition of a dongle.

A connected navigation feature set, using high-quality maps always up to date, enriched by a state-of-art guidance, real time traffic information and a comprehensive set of travel services (speed limits, road closures, hazards, etc.).

With a WLTP range of 360 km or 420 km, depending on the version chosen, the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X constitute a carefully considered choice in terms of battery weight and cost efficiency, while also perfectly meeting the day-to-day needs of the vast majority of users. Thanks to e-ROUTES, Citroën offers users the ideal companion to easily manage the long journeys they have to make from time to time during the year.

Especially sophisticated, the e-ROUTES application is however very easy to use thanks to its neat ergonomics and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To access e-ROUTES functionalities, customers will only need to use their MyCitroën account credentials. They can either use the application through their smartphone or the car’s touch screen, thanks to the mirroring function.

e-ROUTES is a major step forward for customers. Until now, they had to plan their journey at the point of departure and then cope on their own as driving conditions were changing. Today, they have a tangible assistant who optimizes the journey and is always aware of the state of the car, charging points and traffic on the route. It constantly adapts to identify optimal route suggestions and the best places to stop to recharge and make the journey easier; e-ROUTES takes all the worry out of a journey. All what users have to do is let themselves be guided in complete confidence.

The e-ROUTES application will be deployed from October. It is already part of the CONNECT PLUS Pack available with no additional cost for 12 months to all new buyers of ë-C4 and ë-C4 X (subscription after 1 year).

SOURCE: Stellantis