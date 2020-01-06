Citroën enjoys growth in 2019 UK car market

Once again, Citroën C3 supermini topped the sales chart in 2019 as the brand’s best-selling UK car. Citroën’s SUV offensive also continued to deliver results, thanks to C3 Aircross Compact SUV and New C5 Aircross SUV securing 2nd and 3rd place respectively in terms of Citroën’s 2019 car registrations.

Citroën’s impressive performance last year was underpinned by incremental sales of New C5 Aircross SUV, which saw unprecedented demand for the upper trim levels, with over 98% of UK buyers opting for ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair+’ versions in 2019. UK customers choosing these top trim levels enjoy features such as ConnectedCAM Citroën®, part leather upholstery, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, colour reversing camera, blind spot monitoring and automatic ‘hands free’ parking, all as standard. Practical and comfortable, with class-leading modularity, New C5 Aircross SUV has become a firm favourite with discerning families up and down the country.

Elsewhere in the range, C4 Cactus Hatch continued to outperform the UK market, posting full year growth of +5% against the same period last year. As with New C5 Aircross SUV, demand for top of the range versions remains very strong with top of the range ’Flair’ trim accounting for 78% of C4 Cactus Hatch sales in 2019.

SOURCE: Citroën