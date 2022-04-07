Citroën ë-C4: The ideal technological choice to combine everyday trips with long journeys

ë-C4 is the ideal technological compromise, with a charging solution that is both accessible and appropriate for meeting customer requirements

As we transition over to electricity, we are changing our ways of thinking and getting into different habits. Choosing a smaller, less expensive battery, with a high charging capacity, and charging it quickly and more often, ends up being more economical meaning you are not continually disadvantaged by a heavy, expensive battery whose total range is only rarely fully leveraged. The process has been made easier by the expansion of the charging network (particularly near motorways) and the ease with which journeys can be planned using Free2move’s Charge My Car app.

Citroën ë-C4: optimal solution for long journeys

ë-C4 is designed in such a way as to make both everyday trips and long journeys easier: in addition to making short everyday journeys more practical, ë-C4 has everything needed to provide customers with complete peace of mind over longer distances as well:

A limited battery size means less weight, the result being lower consumption

Optimised charging times thanks to DC charging capability using 100 kW fast charging

Improved electricity consumption thanks to heat pump innovations, the addition of a hygrometric sensor and an optimised transmission system.

Charge faster and more regularly

ë-C4 offers a sensible approach to the switch over to electric. Rather than having to constantly carry a heavy and expensive battery, it is better to have an optimised battery that recharges quickly. We need to take a whole new look at the way in which we travel. Surprising though it may seem, stopping more frequently and for shorter periods is more effective when covering long distances, rather than stopping for longer periods. This can be explained by the charging curve that, on an electric car, declines as the battery level increases. To optimise charging times over your journey and enjoy the maximum charging power of the battery, it is advisable to start charging the battery when its charge level is low and when it has reached its optimal operating temperature (after a drive on a motorway for example). Indeed, as is the case when filling a glass with water, the charging speed is faster at the beginning than at the end of charging: hence, it takes more time to charge the battery from 80 to 100%, than from 0% to 80%. Users don’t just enjoy faster charging times: they also benefit financially, since charging costs at terminals are calculated in minutes on most of the fast charging network in France.

Planning your trip

So for longer journey, it is more efficient to make several short charging stops to get the highest charging power and save on charging costs. This change in the way we travel does not pose a problem since there are already services available for facilitating one’s journey. To take full advantage of the comfort provided by electric vehicles over longer journeys, drivers need to adopt a different approach and plan their route in such a way as to optimise their breaks and charging time.

The Trip Planner is essential for locating – in real time – the fast charging stations available along the route and managing the frequency of stops, also providing reassurance to the driver. With Free2move’s Charge My Car application, ë-C4 customers have access to the Trip Planner service for simplifying their journey. Charge my Car will locate compatible terminals along your route from among the 300,000 compatible charging stations across Europe, 62,000 of which are in France. Using the Charge My Car app, customers can get an estimate of the time required to charge their car and the cost before their journey. They can then start and stop charging directly via the app or using the Free2move card. The application also keeps a record of all their bills. They can use Trip Planner to plan their route and calculate their journey in real time, factoring in range, station locations, outside temperature, terrain and how much air-conditioning they are using. And most importantly, they can send their route directly to their vehicle’s connected navigation system.

Case study

With ë-C4, you can travel with complete peace of mind, enjoying all the comfort provided by electric vehicles: that way, you can go away for the weekend more than a hundred kilometres from where you live or go on holiday at the other side of the country. The additional journey time required to charge the battery is only slight, not much more than the break times people naturally take over longer journeys to stretch their legs, have some lunch or just adhere to road safety recommendations (15 to 20 minutes break every couple of hours).

Here are some examples of travel times using ë-C4*:

*Comparison with a petrol/diesel driven version with recommended breaks every 2 hours.

Citroën ë-C4: the best compromise for the whole year

ë-C4 offers the ideal solution for daily commuting. The ease with which ë-C4 can be used appeals to many people for short trips to the office or school or for leisure use: quiet, jerk-free, vibration-free, dynamic and CO2-free driving. For daily journeys, the battery can be charged via a traditional socket or via a Wall Box when you get to the office in the morning or when you get home in the evening. Charging times and range are completely satisfactory, meaning peace of mind. With an approved range of 357 km (WLTP cycle), there is no need to charge the battery every day.

With a 50 kWh battery, the ë-C4 is particularly suitable for making the switch over to electric thanks to the contained purchase cost. Furthermore, its compact design and reasonable weight do not impact the size of the passenger compartment or consumption during daily use. It delivers driving pleasure with a torque of 260 nm and reduced consumption thanks to its optimised weight. ë-C4 features the best-sized technological solution so you can enjoy your everyday journeys with complete peace of mind, all year round.

Technical characteristics of the ë-C4:

Power: 136 hp (100 kW)

Torque: 260 Nm

Battery: Lithium-Ion; Capacity: 50 kWh; Range: 357 km WLTP

Charging time:

100 kW Quick Charge public charging station: battery charged to 80% in 30 mins / 100 km in 10 mins

Wall Box 32 A: between 5 h (three-phase with the optional 11 kW charger) and 7 h 30 (single-phase)

Domestic socket: between 15 h (reinforced socket) and more than 24 h (standard socket)

SOURCE: Stellantis