Citroën ë-Berlingo Van: the electric version of the benchmark van enters the catalogue

ë-Berlingo Van is now available to order for anyone impressed by the indisputable qualities of this van, the second biggest seller in its segment in Europe

With a 275km* range offered by its 50kWh battery, ë-Berlingo Van guarantees a relaxed day of work. The installation of the batteries under the floor does not affect the loading volume (up to 4.4m³) or the useful length, which allows objects up to 3.09m to be loaded with the size M body shape and 3.44m with the size XL. The 800kg payload and the towable load of 750kg are weight characteristics across all versions. Beyond its functional services and its modularity, ë-Berlingo Van is appreciated for its comfort, safety and driving pleasure.

The professionals targeted tend to be small and medium-sized fleets. 41% are tradesmen or companies in the construction or delivery sector often operating in urban environments. Although 58% of these professionals rarely use fast roads and only do around 72km/day on average, they still need versatility in order to be able to occasionally cover distances of 250km (maximum distance) in a day. 88% travel locally and charging is only needed during the day for 1.6% of journeys, with the vast majority of uses allowing charging in the evenings after work.

*approval value in WLTP cycle – Range varies depending on the version, a number of factors such as driving mode, outside conditions, type of route and heating use.

Easy to charge, it will only take 30 minutes to fill the battery up to 80% at a fast public charging terminal. With a Green’Up socket, ë-Berlingo Van will be the one in its segment that recharges its battery from 0 to 100% in just one night to be fully operational for work the next day.

Two practical mobile apps for driving electric with peace of mind

My Citroën can be used to remotely manage battery charging (status and range of the vehicle, delayed charging* via smartphone) and thermal pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment.

*Delayed charging can also be configured from the “Energy” menu on the touch screen. This operation is only available for domestic (mode 2) or rapid (mode 3) charging.

Charge My Car, an app developed by Free2Move Services, facilitates charging and parking (in France) by offering access to more than 220,000 charging stations and planning the best route depending on the vehicle’s range and stations along the way (incorporating charging breaks, total charging time, socket type, means of accessing the station, etc.) and to save time, customers can pay for their consumption directly through the app.

Functional abilities and features that make

Berlingo Van a safe bet in its segment

With worldwide sales of nearly 1,900,000 since its launch in 1996, Citroën Berlingo Van occupies 2nd place in the small van segment in Europe with a market share of 17% in 2020, and is continuing its rise by adapting to changing customer needs.

ë-Berlingo Van, an ecological and economical solution

The cost of use is lower with ë-Berlingo Van: the cost of electricity consumption is five times lower than the cost of fuel for a traditional van and because its maintenance is simpler, it is estimated to be 30% less expensive. Since it does not have an oil filter, a gearbox or a clutch, mechanical stresses, wear and breakage are significantly reduced and the brake pads suffer less wear as a result of the regenerative braking system.

SOURCE: Citroën