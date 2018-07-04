Citroën celebrates another successful year at Auto Express New Car Awards 2018 with double win

Citroën has been honoured at the 2018 Auto Express New Car Awards, winning two more top accolades. In one of the most competitive market segments, New C3 Aircross stood out as ‘Small SUV of the Year’, while the Grand C4 SpaceTourer took its fifth consecutive ‘MPV of the Year’ title.

New Citroën C3 Aircross scooped the coveted ‘Small SUV of the Year’ title, adding yet another victory to the long list of awards for the comfortable and colourful compact SUV. New C3 Aircross was praised by the Auto Express jury for its unique personality, spaciousness and affordable pricing. Previous wins for this successful new Citroën model include the ‘Best Small Crossover’ prize in this year’s UK Car of the Year Awards.

Continuing the celebrations, Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer (formerly known as Grand C4 Picasso), was recognised for the fifth year in a row as ‘MPV of the Year’. Auto Express highlighted the 7-seat Citroën’s class-leading practicality, strong design, character and levels of comfort.

The Auto Express New Car Awards recognise the best new cars on sale today, with every single model being analysed according to specific criteria. This year, Citroën vehicles were shortlisted in four categories with two of them securing a win. The rigorous testing of each shortlisted model ensures that only the very best top each list, making Citroën’s double win truly gratifying for everyone that works for the brand.

Auto Express Editor-in-chief, Steve Fowler, commented; “Citroën didn’t shy away from doing something different with the launch of its latest small SUV. The New C3 Aircross looks unlike anything else on sale in this segment. Its bold styling and vibrant interior mean it’s a real head-turner.

“With a soft ride, the New C3 Aircross has a genuine link to Citroëns of the past, and just like some of the brand’s most iconic models, this car offers plenty of individuality and comfort at a tempting price. It’s affordable to buy and run, and there’s plenty of room for people and luggage. This is an example of why the Citroën takes victory in its class: it focuses on the parts of the driving experience that really matter to buyers.”

Referring to Grand C4 SpaceTourer, Steve Fowler commented; “If you’re after the cheapest way of transporting seven people and their belongings, there’s still no contest: you need a conventional MPV – and there’s no better model than the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer.

“Despite a recent name change, it is our top MPV choice. That’s because it excels everywhere an MPV should: it’s family friendly, versatile and has enough space for everyone to stretch out in, even those in the third row of seats. The interior has been thoughtfully designed and Apple CarPlay, WiFi hotspot capability and a power tailgate are now available to ensure the C4 SpaceTourer integrates with your life seamlessly. Yet despite all this, it’s cheap to run whether you choose a petrol or diesel engine, meaning the C4 SpaceTourer is an MPV that has everything.”

Citroën UK’s Marketing Director, Souad Wrixen, said; “We’re delighted to be recognised once again by Auto Express in these highly esteemed awards. It’s particularly exciting to see New C3 Aircross honoured with the Small SUV title in such a fiercely contested marketplace.

“New C3 Aircross has been enormously well received since its launch and this trophy is a further endorsement of Citroën’s positioning and product strategy. As a brand that prides itself on comfort, it’s no surprise the judges’ comments set both models apart for their spaciousness and usability. Grand C4 SpaceTourer receiving its fifth consecutive Best MPV title is a true testament to the brilliant and practical design of the car, firmly marking its place at the top of the field.”

The annual Auto Express New Car Awards celebrate everything from city cars to performance models – petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains alike. For all of the judges’ comments and a full list of winners, please go to www.autoexpress.co.uk/awards

