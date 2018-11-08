Citroën celebrates 20 years of Berlingo in the UK with Channel 4’s First Dates

Marking 20 years since the much-loved Citroën Berlingo Leisure Activity Vehicle was first launched in the UK; Citroën has teamed up with Channel 4’s First Dates to celebrate love and family life with two expert observers.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGbpd3uJq3c

Since the UK launch of the original Berlingo Leisure Activity Vehicle back in 1998, the much-loved model has sold almost 100,000 units. Families throughout the UK have long appreciated its unique recipe of outstanding space, practicality and ease-of-use.

To celebrate this landmark anniversary for Citroën’s best-selling Leisure Activity Vehicle, the brand invited two experts, Vinnie (aged 5) and Ayo (aged 6), to explain their take on exactly what makes New Berlingo – the third-generation of the iconic model that has delighted families for two decades – so special.

Filmed at flagship Citroën dealership Robins & Day, Walton-upon-Thames, the car received glowing reports from our two cheeky testers in this, the latest chapter in Citroën’s partnership with Channel 4’s award-winning series First Dates.

With 19 driver aids and its smart, modular design, New Citroën Berlingo is a perfect illustration of the brand’s ‘Inspired By You’ signature – in a vehicle that is designed with the family at its very heart.

In a nod to his insightful meditations on the hit TV show, First Dates maître d’ and father of two, Fred Sirieix, sets out to quiz his two young protégés on what it means to be part of a family, and all the little things that make their adventures with loved ones so unique.

Citroën UK’s Marketing Director, Souad Wrixen, said: “Berlingo has been a family favourite here in the UK for twenty years, and we’re confident that New Citroën Berlingo has the same ingredients for success.

“We love hearing what makes our customers tick, even those who can’t reach the pedals. After all, with New Berlingo, we’ve set out to create a car that is inspired by you, and your family.”

Launched in January 2018, the landmark partnership between Citroën and Channel 4 will see the French brand sponsor multiple series of First Dates and the spin-off show, First Dates Hotel.

The best-selling Citroën model in almost 17 countries in 2017, Berlingo remains the second

best-selling Citroën model overall, behind the latest Citroën C3. In Europe, it is the second best-selling Leisure Activity Vehicle and remains in the top three in its segment as an LCV.

For more information, please click here: https://www.citroen.co.uk/about-citroen/citroen-sponsors-first-dates

SOURCE: Citroën