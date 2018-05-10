Citroën C4 Picasso & Grand C4 Picasso named Best Medium MPV for third year running

Citroën’s popular MPV models, C4 Picasso and Grand C4 Picasso, have jointly won the ‘Best Medium MPV’ award in DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine’s ‘Top 50’ for 2018. This year’s top honour makes it three Best Medium MPV wins in a row for the family friendly C4 Picasso and Grand C4 Picasso. The C4 Cactus also made it comfortably onto the list, ranking as one of the 50 most capable new cars on sale in the UK today.

DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine’s Top 50 is a list of the best and most capable cars currently on sale in the UK. The DieselCar & EcoCar team of well-respected writers tested more than 175 new cars over the course of 12 months in real-world conditions. The category winners were selected using a robust and comprehensive road test scoring system, to ensure that the title holders really are the best cars in each segment.

Ian Robertson, Editor and Publisher of DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine, commented; “French manufacturers know a thing or two about MPVs, and the Citroën C4 Picasso and seven-seat Grand C4 Picasso have added a dose of charm to the class since they arrived. Contemporary styling meets practicality and there are lots of thoughtful touches inside. It feels modern in the front too, where digital screens replace traditional gauges and in particular, the top Flair models are packed with technology. For 2018, the C4 Picasso and Grand C4 Picasso become C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer, to align them with the rest of the Citroën MPV range.”

Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK’s Marketing Director, commented; “We are delighted to be recognised by DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine once again in its Top 50 issue. The Picasso name has changed to SpaceTourer, yet all the benefits of these popular family vehicles remain the same. I am sure C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer will continue to win prestigious awards such as the DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine Best Medium MPV prize in the future, thanks to the many qualities these models continue to offer.”

