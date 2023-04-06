Citroën C3 receives the “2023 World Urban Car” award

Citroën C3 was awarded the prestigious “2023 World Urban Car” title on 5 April at the New York International Auto Show by a panel made up of more than 100 automotive experts from 32 countries

Citroën C3 has been awarded the prestigious “2023 World Urban Car” prize at the 19th World Car Awards. The announcement came on Wednesday, 5 April, on the side lines of the opening of the New York Auto Show, following a vote by more than 100 international journalists from 32 countries. C3 won a title in the Urban Car category, which is open to all cars under 4.25m that are on sale in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, US), and on at least two separate continents.

“We are particularly honoured to receive this “2023 World Urban Car” award for C3. In addition to the commercial success of this model, it recognizes the relevance of our growth strategy in India, Asia and South America. As the first model in a family of three cars, the Citroën C3 combines strong, modern styling with a high level of comfort, not to mention the connectivity and technology that customers in these regions expect,” said Thierry Koskas, Citroën’s CEO.

A versatile B-segment hatch, the C3 has been praised for its modernity and its assertive, customisable character. It stands out in its segment thanks to its unique attitude, its high ground clearance, its bonnet that dominates the road and its high driving position. In terms of well-being, nothing has been left to chance: in addition to Citroën’s signature comfort, its interior space is at the very top end of what is available on the market, and its clever design makes everyday life easier – smartphones can be integrated and connected up to an XXL 10″ touch screen. And to make life easier for customers, a new experience, including innovative service offers and a digital online purchase pathway, is being introduced in certain regions.

Success that is driving Citroën’s international growth

New C3 marks the start of a new chapter for Citroën, with the creation of models that are both faithful to the spirit of the brand as well as carefully researched and developed with local teams in order to provide a practical response to specific needs of each market. Incorporating knowledge of the two regions’ society, culture and needs, makes New C3 a model designed, developed and produced by and for India, Asia and South America. This strategy has been commercially praised, and the result is a C3 that has had a major impact on Citroën’s business in these two regions.

In India, where we are launching the Citroën brand, C3 plays a major role. It is the first model specifically designed and integrated locally. With almost 7000 units sold since its launch in the summer of 2022, it helped the Brand to increase sales by almost 880% last year. This success is also reflected in the excellent reception given to the ë-C3, the electric version of the C3 produced in India, for which the first orders are very promising.

In South America, where C3 has been available since October 2022, over 14,000 units have already been sold. It is already 6th in its segment in Brazil. In Brazil, a market that has decreased by 1%, Citroën saw 37% growth in 2022. C3 will be able to build on this momentum by attracting new customers and relaunching a brand that has been on the market for a long time.

The success of the C3 in these two regions is a real boost to Citroën’s growth and a tribute to the success of a strategy aimed at increasing the brand’s global volumes and reducing its dependence on Europe. In 2022, India and the Asia-Pacific region itself recorded a sales increase of almost 57%, while South America saw growth of 21.2%.

Already many awards for C3

In India, New C3 has won no less than 12 awards since its commercial launch, including “’Hatchback of the 2023 Year” from such reputable publications as Top Gear India, Car India, Indian Vehicle Awards and Motorscribes. They are unanimous in their praise of its original looks and unprecedented performance, and its ability to impress on Indian roads in demanding driving conditions, thanks to its specially tuned suspension system. Journalists have appreciated its original design, the dashboard which adds a modern touch, the 10″ touch screen – the widest in the segment – and the 200mm ground clearance. The “Compact SUV of the 2023 Year” award from Motor Vikatan magazine recognises its best-in-class comfort for the price, and its superb interior with an SUV-like driving position. It has also been awarded “Car of the Year 2023” at the Jagran HiTech Awards for the best technology products.

In South America, it won its first award in Brazil, being named “Best National Car” on 8 November 2022, just two months after its launch. This is the most prestigious of the “Car Awards Brazil 2023” presented by Car Magazine. In this thirteenth edition, the selection criteria for the best commercial launch were market share, technological innovations and design. It also won the “Best National Car up to 1.2 L” pride, awarded by the Abiauto journalists’ association.

SOURCE: Stellantis