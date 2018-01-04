Citroën C3 Elle special edition: stylish and urban

Citroën has joined forces with ELLE, the famous fashion magazine, to bring an all new special edition to the range, Citroën C3 ELLE. The model features original touches of colour in Cherry Pink, a special roof graphic and the ELLE logo on the front doors. The stylish and urban model also offers a wide range of technologies for safety and connectivity including Active Safety Brake and ConnectedCAM Citroën™. Orders open in the UK on 5 January, with prices starting at £15,595 OTR.

Citroën C3 is starting 2018 in style. Launched in the UK in January 2017 and having already sold over 16,000 units, the brand’s best seller is showing its more feminine side with a new special edition based on the fashion magazine, ELLE. Elegant and stylish, it resembles the magazine, which is the benchmark in fashion and trends.

A versatile, urban car with a unique personality, Citroën C3 stands apart in its segment for its body lines and bold styling. For customers looking for technology and personalisation from their car, Citroën C3 is a popular choice. 94% of C3s sold in the UK are two-tone versions, further confirming the appeal of the model.

Features of Citroën C3 ELLE include:

A Polar White body colour with an exclusive Soft Sand two-tone roof as standard, Gloss Black door mirrors and original touches of colour in Cherry Pink, which accentuates the fog light surrounds, Airbump® and rear quarter-light graphic

A badge with the ELLE logo on the front doors and a special central roof graphic underlining the potential for personalisation

An exclusive interior ambiance that continues the Cherry Pink accents, visible on the stitching of the grey seat upholstery and on the dashboard surround

A level of equipment based on the Feel trim level, plus a range of optional technologies for safety and connectivity, including: ConnectedCAM Citroën™, Citroën Connect Nav, Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system, Active Safety Brake, Driver Attention Alert, Collision Risk Alert and Intelligent Beam Headlights

Two efficient PureTech petrol engines delivering top class performance along with the EAT6 six speed automatic gearbox (PureTech 110 S&S unit)

Benchmark comfort, for a relaxing journey every time

CITROËN C3 ELLE: STYLISH AND ELEGANT

A MEETING BETWEEN TWO WORLDS OF STYLE

Loyal to the brand signature, ‘Inspired By You’, Citroën C3 ELLE is aimed at customers looking for a contemporary car with personality, a bold design, comfort and modern technologies.

Directly inspired by working women and their lifestyles, Citroën C3 ELLE is a fresh, colourful vehicle, full of vitality. This special edition is the result of a meeting between the worlds of two French brands, guided by feminine elegance, optimism and the ambition to make everyday life easier. Modern and dynamic, C3 is the ideal car to experience urban living with style and sophistication.

These values are shared with the ELLE brand, through the partnership with Citroën. Another aspect of this collaboration is the ELLE Active Forum in France (‘ELLE Women in Society’), whose aim is to showcase the role of women in the workplace. Linda Jackson, Citroën Global CEO, was invited to the event in March 2017.

FEMININE ELEGANCE

A practical, compact vehicle with five doors and a length of 3.99m, Citroën C3 ELLE maintains its generous curves and graphic signature. Its style and unique personality is underlined by real potential for personalisation with the ELLE Colour Pack.

On the exterior, Citroën C3 ELLE sports the two-tone body style, which is preferred by 60% of C3 buyers. The Soft Sand roof on this special edition is an exclusive feature. It comes as standard with a Polar White body colour and Gloss Black door mirrors. Three other body colour options include Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey as well as Soft Sand, available with a black bi-tone roof.

Sitting squarely on its 17-inch diamond-cut ‘Cross’ alloy wheels, Citroën C3 ELLE also includes a distinctive roof graphic with a central trim feature, and an aluminium badge on the front doors with the ELLE logo.

Inside, the ‘ELLE’ ambiance is exclusive to C3 ELLE which further underlines the continuity between colours and materials throughout the car. This is the work of Hélène Veilleux, Head of Colours and Materials for Citroën. Inspired by the world of interior furnishings and travel, the fittings evoke a high quality finish with a leather gear stick and steering wheel. The grey seats are complemented with Cherry Pink stitching and the soft touch grey dashboard features a Cherry Pink surround to add to the feeling of on-board comfort and space. The special front and rear mats feature Cherry Pink edging and an ELLE label.

CITROËN C3 ELLE: COMFORTABLE AND URBAN

THE CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT PROGRAMME®

Citroën has given the C3 ELLE edition a particularly relaxing ambiance for all those who like to feel ‘at home’ in C3. As soon as you get into the car, you feel very much at ease with the visual and physical comfort of the seats. Citroën C3 ELLE is generous and welcoming with ingenious storage compartments including a 300-litre boot space.

Based on the Feel trim level, the special edition Citroën C3 ELLE comes with a range of useful technologies designed to make the driver’s life easier and to contribute to safer driving. Alongside the features found on the Feel version, such as electrically folding door mirrors, automatic air conditioning, Mirror Screen, Visibility Pack, Hill Start Assist, cruise control / speed limiter, Lane Departure Warning System and Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, this special edition goes even further, in partnership with ELLE. Features include, reversing sensors, to make manoeuvres easier around the city. Citroën Connect Nav with a 7-inch touchscreen and voice recognition to guide you through urban traffic as well as the ConnectedCAM Citroën™, a fully integrated and connected wide angle HD camera, is ideal for capturing your best driving moments and sharing them live on social media are available as options.

EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

For everyday comfort and driveability, C3 creates a cocoon effect that filters out the external world and cushions the passengers from the road.

Citroën C3 ELLE comes with a choice of two petrol engines: PureTech 82 and PureTech 110 S&S. The more powerful of the two can be linked to the latest generation six speed automatic gearbox (PureTech 110 S&S EAT6) for exceptional driveability and smooth, fast gear changing.

The Citroën C3 ELLE special edition is available to order in the UK on 5 January, with prices starting at £15,595 OTR. It is an original city car that is both stylish and comfortable, like the working women who read ELLE magazine.

FILMS AND PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT:

http://www.citroencommunication-echange.com/

Username (CAPS): C3ELLESP

Password (CAPS): 2018_SPC3

