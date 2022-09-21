Citroën and ubitricity collaborate to make e-mobility more accessible for Europe’s urban citizens

Citroën and ubitricity start their partnership with the Citroën Ami launch in the UK, providing first AMI buyers free access to ubitricity EV chargers for 3 months

Citroën and ubitricity, a Member of the Shell Group, have signed a cooperation agreement to make e-mobility more accessible for drivers in European cities. The collaboration aims to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and help more cities to offer on-street EV charging to their residents. The aim is to bring awareness to alternative mobility options that support the energy transition by cooperating with innovative solution providers to offer a full-service package for drivers as well as local authorities.

Starting in London, the collaboration will help buyers of Citroën’s Ami to recharge at on-street parking when it launches in September 2022. Drivers who purchase a new Citroën Ami will receive free charging for 3 months at ubitricity’s EV charging network of over 5,500 lamp post EV chargers across the greater London area and a growing list of other UK locations. To start a free charging session, AMI drivers can activate their discount with an individual code in the Shell Recharge app.

In Europe, the collaboration will focus on enabling the switch to EVs through more lamp post chargers in more cities. EV chargers from ubitricity are becoming available in a growing number of markets across Europe for Citroën’s growing EV fleet, and the partnership will aim to accelerate this growth further. Using the existing infrastructure such as streetlights offers a quick and easy way for urban areas to roll-out a dense charging network without long planning phases. On-street EV charging options make it possible for drivers who don’t have a private driveway or garage for a wallbox to consider getting an EV. As on-street EV charging is just as convenient – for example over night when cars are parked for a long time anyway – as home charging.

Apart from the collaboration, there are two options available to use the ubitricity charging network: One either scans a QR code attached to the charge point with a smartphone and follows a few instructions on ubitricity’s direct access webpage – no subscription or app needed, fast ad-hoc access. Or via the help of any mobility service provider apps such as Shell Recharge which offers additional features to keep an overview of all charging sessions and a monthly payment plan.

Daniel Kunkel, CEO of ubitricity, said: “The visions of Citroën’s Ami and ubitricity’s lamp post charge points align neatly – they are minimalistic, space-saving and simple, with a low footprint, mindful of resources and affordable for everyone. In many of Europe’s cities, space is at a premium and for EV drivers without private parking, ubitricity’s lamp post charging solution offers convenient and affordable access to on-street charging right at their doorstep.”

Laurent Barria, Director of Marketing and Communications Citroën said: “We are very happy to be partnering with ubitricity on this venture. Ami offers a comprehensive solution for urban mobility, our aim is to make freedom of movement easier and suited to the greatest number of people”.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director at Citroën UK said: “With this partnership, we wish to provide our UK buyers with a hassle-free, affordable solution to charge their Ami. This is in line with Citroën’s philosophy of providing electric vehicles with a customer-centric approach where the notion of care is very present.”

Further details on joint projects within the partnership will be communicated on ubitricity’s and Citroën’s channels in the months ahead.

SOURCE: Stellantis