Citroën: All new C5 Aircross offers peace of mind with more space, comfort, technologies, now available in electric

Citroën has unveiled the second-generation C5 Aircross, which takes advantage of the new Stellantis STLA Medium platform to offer increased freedom and peace of mind

With the launch of the new C5 Aircross, Citroën has completed the complete renewal of its range in less than two years. As the Brand’s new flagship, it represents the best expertise in a range made up of models that express the same values in their own distinctive territories – accessible, versatile products offering a choice of energy, while displaying a strong identity, distinctive comfort and great ease of use.

With the new C5 Aircross, Citroën is taking on a new dimension in the C-SUV market, a key segment in Europe. This spectacular new model fulfils all the promises of the C5 Aircross Concept unveiled in autumn 2024 at the Paris Motor Show. This second-generation C5 Aircross is a step forward in every respect, providing an intelligent and comprehensive response to the expectations of customers in this segment.

Its design is powerful and muscular, yet slender and full of aerodynamic tricks. Its comfort sets a new benchmark among C-SUVs, with the comfort-class feel of a cabin that offers immense space in row 2 and a generous boot volume that remains identical whatever the energy level. On board, it delivers the impression of travelling in a high-tech cocoon, with suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions, innovative Advanced Comfort seats, dashboard design featuring a large, easy-to-use Waterfall touchscreen, and more.

The New C5 Aircross offers greater peace of mind by incorporating driving aids that make life easier – such as the Citroën Matrix Leds or Pack drive Assist 2.0 – and by offering a choice of several electrified energies to suit different needs, setting new standards in terms of freedom of movement: more than 100 km in electric mode in the plug-in hybrid version for everyday journeys in town, up to 680 km (WLTP combined cycle*) in the electric version, and more than 950 km in the hybrid version (WLTP combined cycle*).

Most of the gains made by the new C5 Aircross are based on the Stellantis STLA-Medium platform, which it introduces to Citroën. This platform offers great flexibility both in terms of dimensions – in this case with a longer wheelbase to enhance passenger space – and powertrains, making it ideal for both hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Its intelligent design means that it can accommodate a range of batteries without losing any space in the passenger compartment, along with large wheels with a diameter of 740 mm and up to 20 inches. Last but not least, the STLA-Medium platform offers customers a host of driving aids and latest-generation connectivity and infotainment interfaces, making driving even more fun and stress-free.

Developed in France and assembled at Citroën’s Rennes plant, the new C5 Aircross will go on sale in the main European markets in the second half of 2025.

01.Powerful, generous SUV designed for aerodynamics

The new C5 Aircross offers assertive styling with a powerful on-road stance, combined with optimised aerodynamics and interior space. It extends and enhances Citroën’s design revival. In an SUV market where architectural constraints and fashions breed exaggerated, bulky and inefficient designs, Citroën has turned the situation on its head by combining the power of a dense, muscular style with the aerodynamics of taut, fluid lines.

Design: an expression of power and aerodynamic research

Citroën’s designers have conceived every part, element and component of the new C5 Aircross with a view to optimising both design and efficiency.

The new C5 Aircross breaks with its previous curvy profile to adopt the tauter, sharper lines of Citroën’s new design language. The silhouette is based on wider tracks with pronounced shoulders, giving it a confident stance on the road. It forms a dense block with generous volumes, emphasising the simplicity of the overall design.

The front end expresses strength and fluidity. The new Citroën logo is proudly displayed at its centre. Citroën’s new 3-point light signature is interpreted here with particularly slender horizontal segments, underlining the elegance of the front end and reinforcing the car’s expression of width. The Citroën Matrix LED headlamps are linked by a chic, discreet gloss black strip. Another premium element of attention to detail are the moulded striations in the bumper, which animate the flat surface and echo the radiator grille’s chevron motif. The overall impression is high status, a blend of modernity, technology and character. On the electric version, the front section is completely enclosed to optimise aerodynamic drag and contribute to greater fuel efficiency.

Its silhouette is sculpted for efficiency. From the side, the new C5 Aircross expresses fluidity with an edge line drawn in a single gesture from front to rear. Stretching from the grille to the tailgate, it adds tension and energy with no superfluous frills. The plunging nose of the bonnet has a dynamic feel, and encourages penetration of the air. The roofline slopes slightly after row 2, optimising aerodynamics while preserving the volume of the passenger compartment in a clear statement of the new C5 Aircross’s family vocation. Thanks to the STLA Medium platform, the height of the C5 Aircross is kept to 1.66 m, which helps to improve air penetration, while also improving interior space and preserving 200 mm of ground clearance. Finally, air deflectors and inlets have been integrated into various parts of the vehicle to further optimise its aerodynamic performance.

A spectacular, streamlined rear end. In a nod to the front end, the rear of the C5 Aircross features a sophisticated horizontal gloss black fascia. It emphasizes a very vertical tailgate, designed to increase boot space. This strip helps to visually reinforce the vehicle’s width, while the rear section is curved at the top to optimise aerodynamics and reveal muscular shoulders. The rear quarter features aerodynamic appendages, with a design inspired by technology and electronic devices. The addition of these grooved two-tone elements on the rear quarter panel helps to guide the airflow.

A promise kept: unveiled on the C5 Aircross Concept, the Citroën Light Wings are indeed present on the C5 Aircross. The characteristic 3-point light signature is particularly spectacular here, with the two exterior light points detached from the moulding that seem to float like fins on each side of the vehicle. This purpose of this innovation is both aesthetic – a light signature that is unique on the market, positioned to broaden the car’s stance – and aerodynamic: the lights combine a hollowed section with the two deflectors that protrude from the vehicle to guide the airflow in this area of the bodywork.

This attention to aerodynamics has yielded tangible results, limiting the impact of the body shape. At 0.75, the SCX is a clear improvement on the previous generation (compared with 0.84 for the previous C5 Aircross). This performance benefits customers and translates into an additional electric range of over 30 km on the motorway compared with the previous generation.

Generous proportions and a graphic signature

Thanks to the possibilities offered by the Stellantis STLA-Medium platform, Citroën has given the new C5 Aircross a perfect balance while favouring particularly generous dimensions: 4,652 mm long (+150 mm) and 1,902 mm wide. The wheelbase has been extended to 2,784 mm – 60 mm more than on the previous C5 Aircross, almost all of which is available for the rear passengers’ legs – and providing exceptional space: identical to that offered by the C5 X, which sets the benchmark in this field.

In terms of styling, this platform makes it possible to adopt a wheel envelope of 740mm (+20mm), combined with rims of up to 20 inches, a first for Citroën. These wheels add plenty of power to the car’s lateral styling. The spectacular wheels on the new C5 Aircross benefit from a modular design, as is often the case with Citroën. The rims are designed to enhance aerodynamic efficiency, and the perforated sections help to cool the brakes.

The new C5 Aircross has been fitted with colour clips, the design signature of the latest-generation Citroën models. These customising elements are interchangeable, and give the car a graphic signature. The slender vertical elements, in gold or gloss black, are located on the front doors and the front of the vehicle. They add a touch of elegance, in a sophisticated interplay between the horizontality of the radiator grille on the one hand, and the rocker panels and the upper part of the wheel arches on the other.

02. The ultimate comfort experience: an SUV lounge

With the new C5 Aircross, Citroën offers the most comfortable electrified C-segment family SUV on the market. The interior of the C5 Aircross has been designed using the precepts of Citroën’s C-Zen Lounge architecture, which aims to offer a lounge atmosphere in a space of well-being for both passengers and the driver, whose task is made as easy as possible.

An interior designed like an Advanced Comfort® Zen living room

“Sofa Design” and extended ambient lighting

In the new Citroën C5 Aircross, passengers are seated as if in a living room, with furniture and fabrics recalling the interior layout and offering the same cosy feel.

Citroën’s ‘Sofa Design’ is a long and airy horizontal dashboard, designed like a piece of living room furniture. The lower part of the dashboard is covered in a high quality foam fabric that extends to the door panels and seats, creating a unified and comfortable atmosphere, just like a real cocoon! A choice of light or dark colours is available.

The warm atmosphere of the passenger compartment is enhanced by the extended Ambient Lighting system, which offers a choice of eight different colours, another first for Citroën. It elegantly emphasises the horizontality of the dashboard and is also found on the tweeters at its ends, on the doors and on the lower part of the centre console. In a nod to the vehicle’s exterior, another distinctive element are the coloured dots on the dashboard and seats, recalling the exterior colour-clips.

The best of Citroën Advanced Comfort seats®

The new Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats are a key element of well-being on board the C5 Aircross. Their quilted-effect design alone is an invitation to snuggle up! The result of Citroën’s research and the experience gained on other Citroën models, the Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats achieve an unparalleled level of comfort on the new C5 Aircross.

The seat and the lower part of the backrest are particularly welcoming, with very thick textured foam elements. The upper part of the backrest wraps around passengers’ shoulders like a shawl, then descends along their backs to form side bolsters which, for the first time, are electrically adjustable: a pneumatic system enables them to be adjusted perfectly to each individual’s morphology for optimum support and comfort. And for the ultimate in comfort, the front seats can also be electrically adjusted into up to 10 positions, with a heating, ventilation and massage function offering five different programmes.

Rear passengers also benefit from all the qualities of Citroën Advanced Comfort®, including a bench seat and backrests fitted with high-quality foam. The backrests can be reclined between 21° and 33° for an ideal posture, particularly on long journeys. On higher trim levels, the rear seats are heated.

Better filtration thanks to Citroën Advanced Comfort suspensions®

Another key to the exceptional comfort of the new C5 Aircross is the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension, which absorbs imperfections in the road, giving the car a “magic carpet” feel. They ensure optimum contact between the wheels and the road surface, and define a perfect level of comfort for passengers while making the vehicle fun to drive. At the front, there are even two progressive shock absorbers, one for compression and the other for rebound. This suspension construction ensures greater suppleness and comfort over small irregularities, without compromising the damping needed to keep the body in place when driving on a bumpy road. In the latter case, the system gradually slows down the vertical movement at the end of its range. Unlike the mechanical stop in a conventional shock absorber – which absorbs energy and reduces comfort by releasing some of it in the form of shock – the progressive hydraulic stop absorbs and dissipates this energy.

Driving position: clarity and staging of information

Integrating the latest technologies to optimise driving position ergonomics was a design priority for the new C5 Aircross. The aim is simple: using digital screens with clear and attractive graphics to ensure the driver has all the information in front of them and within easy reach, to reduce their mental workload and enable them to drive with complete peace of mind.

A spectacular Waterfall Touch Screen

The new Citroën C5 Aircross features the largest central HD touchscreen ever offered by Stellantis. With its spectacularly light and vertical design, it floats in front of the dashboard, then cascades down in a single movement to connect seamlessly with the centre console.

The new HD Waterfall touchscreen has both fully customisable and fixed sections for quick and easy access to essential functions at all times. From top to bottom, the central screen offers:

A fixed status bar displaying essential information at all times: time, outside temperature, smartphone charge level, etc.

A large customisable area that displays 3D navigation, controls the infotainment system, and allows widgets to be programmed for direct access to certain functions and positioned as desired on the screen, in a choice of sizes. This area offers several pages, allowing you to multiply the content and display up to 16 widgets per page, easily accessible by scrolling them across the screen with the tip of your finger, as you would with a smartphone or tablet.

A fixed control bar for quick and easy access to the top screen home page, the telephone, the vehicle’s main settings, etc.

Direct access to the driver’s and front passenger’s climate controls.

For improved ergonomics, this screen can easily be operated with the elbow resting on the armrest. It offers attractive graphics and simple control of the car’s main functions.

A living room on wheels, connected to the world

The new Citroën C5 Aircross features the latest generation of Citroën infotainment systems, including connected 3D navigation and a complete audio system. Up to eight drivers can create a personalised profile that memorises their favourite radio stations, their usual destinations, their preferred configuration for the central touch screen, etc.

Smartphone integration is totally seamless thanks to a wireless connection that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Two smartphones can be connected simultaneously via Bluetooth. The 15W wireless charger is integrated into the centre console in a slanted position designed for optimum ergonomics. This clever storage space is the ideal place to put your smartphone when you get into the car, and offers a judicious angle for monitoring information on it when the vehicle is stationary.

The “Hello Citroën” voice recognition system uses natural language prompts to adjust the interior temperature, launch the navigation system to a stored destination, select a stored radio station, make a phone call, and more.

In addition, the New C5 Aircross offers OpenAI’s ChatGPT, directly integrated into the infotainment system. With ChatGPT, Citroën introduces a new generative artificial intelligence tool that makes voice recognition even more fluid and natural, and enhances on-board comfort with a digital assistant that provides an intelligent and interactive living space to make everyday life easier.

Better vision for safer driving

Extended Head-Up Display: all new C5 Aircross models feature a 10″ digital instrument cluster, which is ideally positioned and customisable at will. Depending on the level, this is complemented by the extended Head-Up Display: a large-scale colour display projected through the windscreen. This immersive technology makes driving more serene and relaxed, since drivers no longer need to take their eyes off the road to get the information they want. The large head-up display – 30% larger than that of the C5 X – is height-adjustable to make it easy to read, and can be customised to display the information the driver prefers.

Citroën Matrix LED headlamps: comfort both for yourself and for others. Optimum night vision is a key factor in driving comfort and safety. The new C5 Aircross can be fitted with Citroën Matrix LED headlamps. They enable the car to be driven with full headlights on at all times, as soon as the light level drops, without dazzling other road users. Each headlamp contains 20 LEDs that switch on or off automatically depending on the other vehicles detected, adjusting the light beam as finely as possible to offer the C5 Aircross driver optimum vision with no risk of disturbing other road users. The sophisticated Citroën Matrix LED system also detects road signs and reduces the intensity of the light they receive, preventing the driver from being dazzled by the headlamp reflection.

The most spacious C-SUV in the rear, designed for families

True to Citroën’s DNA, the new C5 Aircross has been designed to make long family journeys easier and more comfortable. Thanks to its generous wheelbase of 2.78m, the new C5 Aircross offers interior space that sets a benchmark in the segment and marks a clear improvement on its predecessor. This is particularly true of the rear seats, with knee room identical to that of the emblematic C5 X and 51 mm longer than that of the previous C5 Aircross. Tall passengers will also be very comfortable thanks to the 68 mm headroom increase in row 2 compared to the previous model. The backrests can be reclined between 21° and 33°, adding to the sensation of travelling in comfort class.

Another new feature of this second-generation C5 Aircross is a central armrest incorporating two cupholders and two smartphone slots. Smartphones can be charged using the two USB-C sockets located at the rear of the centre console, which also features a 12V socket. Front passengers also have two USB-C sockets and a 12V socket on the front of the centre console (a third 12V socket is located in the boot).

All passengers, front and rear, will also appreciate the light provided by the large panoramic glass roof (1,069 x 720 mm). The front of the roof can be opened electrically to help ventilate the cabin and give a feeling of freedom. An electric curtain can be used to conceal the entire roof.

Thanks to its efficient design and the multi-energy concept incorporated into the Stellantis STLA-Medium platform, the new C5 Aircross offers one of the best boot volumes in its segment, identical whatever the engine: from 565 dm3 (651 L water) with the rear seats in place to 1,668 dm3 with the bench seat folded down. The fact that there is no loss of boot space in the Hybrid Rechargeable or Electric versions puts them at the top of the range compared with the competition.

Thanks to the 40/20/40 split and adjustable rear seat backrests, the load volume can be adapted to specific needs. The luggage cover is split into two sections for easy access to the boot. The C5 Aircross can be fitted with a motorised tailgate with hands-free opening and closing.

The boot floor, with its 75 dm3 of storage space, can be adjusted to two different heights. Additional storage volumes, totalling almost 40 litres – a record in this segment – are distributed throughout the cabin, from the large glovebox at the front – which can hold a 1.5-litre bottle – to the bins on the rear doors and the generous space under the front centre console…

03. Technology for extended serenity

Technologies to make life simple

The range of technologies on board the new C5 Aircross are completed with latest-generation Citroën driving and parking assistance systems, at the highest level of the brand’s expertise. For example, the Drive Assist 2.0 pack offers exceptional driving comfort and safety by enabling Level 2 autonomous driving. It includes in particular:

Semi-automatic lane changing. When activated, this function, available from 70 km/h on fast lanes or motorways, automatically changes lanes after checking that there are no obstacles and asking the driver for confirmation by simply pressing the “OK” button on the steering wheel.

Rear Traffic Alert. When reverse gear is engaged, this function warns of approaching obstacles (pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles, lorries, motorbikes) in the vehicle’s blind spot zones, thanks to rear angle radar.

The driver surveillance camera. One camera constantly monitors the driver’s eyes and another the car’s trajectory, particularly if it deviates from its lane. When a risk is detected, a sound and light signal is triggered.

Extended blind spot detection. The system uses radar with a range of up to 75 m instead of ultrasonic sensors with a range of just a few metres.

VisioPark or VisioPark 360°, depending on trim level. VisioPark consists of a camera that is activated as soon as reverse gear is engaged, in addition to the 8 obstacle sensors. The system displays a view of the rear of the vehicle on the central screen, with a choice of three modes: normal with guide lines, 180° panoramic or reconstructed sky view. VisioPark 360° combines four cameras with eight obstacle sensors to give a 360° view of the vehicle’s immediate environment.

Engines: extended capacities for greater freedom

The diverse range of engines on the new C5 Aircross illustrates Citroën’s multi-fuel strategy, which corresponds to the varied needs and uses of European customers, leaving them free to make their own choices and supporting them at their own pace in their transition to electrification.

C5 Aircross Hybrid 145hp Automatic: the gateway to electrification

This Hybrid 48V technology combines great ease of use – no recharging, generous range of more than 950km combined WLTP mixt cycle – with the ability to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption, and thus running costs. In town, the new C5 Aircross Hybrid 145 can be driven up to 50% of the time in electric mode.

This technology combines a new-generation 136 bhp (100 kW) 3-cylinder 1.2 litre turbo engine, developed for hybridisation, with a 12 bhp (9 kW – peak 28 bhp / 21 kW) permanent magnet synchronous electric motor powered by a 0.9 kWh battery located under the driver’s seat. The electric motor is directly integrated into the new 6-speed eDCS dual-clutch automatic gearbox

Management of the two motors is fully automatic and transparent to the driver. During low-speed acceleration, the electric motor supports the combustion engine. At steady speeds, the two motors work together to optimise fuel consumption. In town and when manoeuvring, the new C5 Aircross Hybrid 145 can operate in electric mode if the battery charge level allows. The battery recharges automatically during deceleration.

Thanks to these qualities, the new C5 Aircross Hybrid 145 limits its fuel consumption to around 15% less than a non-hybrid petrol model and, thanks also to its meticulous aerodynamics, 4% less than the previous generation C5 Aircross Hybrid 145

C5 Aircross Hybrid Rechargeable 195 Automatic: increased electric and hybrid range

Rechargeable hybrid technology takes the new C5 Aircross to the next level, making it a benchmark in its segment for ease of use. It offers an electric range of 86 km on average* – 33% more than the previous C5 Aircross – and over 100 km in town! Its large 55-litre fuel tank – an increase of 28% – gives it a total range of 650 km on motorway.

The plug-in hybrid technology of the new C5 Aircross combines a 150 bhp (110 kW) 4-cylinder 1.6 litre turbo engine with a 92 kW (125 bhp) electric motor, powered by a 21 kWh battery located under the floor in the centre of the vehicle, for a combined output of 195 bhp (143 kW). The electric motor is integrated into the new 7-speed eDCS dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The two engines can operate together or separately, depending on driving conditions and the driver’s needs. The driver can choose between three driving modes: Hybrid – the default mode – which automatically manages the operation of both engines, giving preference to electric power whenever possible to reduce fuel consumption and emissions; Electric, for electric operation as long as the battery charge allows and up to 135 km/h; and Sport, where the electric motor supports the combustion engine for maximum performance, enhanced by specific settings for the accelerator, transmission and steering.

The new Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid Rechargeable 195 offers the best of both worlds: range and performance that guarantee total peace of mind on long journeys, and zero-emission mobility in everyday life. With over 100 km of electric range in town, many users won’t need to recharge their battery every day. And recharging is fast: 5 hours 15 minutes to recharge from 0 to 100% on a 7.4 kW wallbox with the standard 3.7 kW on-board charger, and just 2 hours 55 minutes with the optional 7.4 kW on-board charger.

Citroën ë-C5 Aircross: up to 680 km electric range

The flexibility of the STLA Medium platform enables Citroën to offer a range of electric powertrains that meet the diverse needs of European customers for key criteria such as performance, range, recharging speed, and acquisition and running costs.

The new ë-C5 Aircross is available with two 100% electric engines:

Up to 520 km of autonomy with 210 bhp: a well-balanced and accessible range, with a 210 bhp / 157 kW engine combined with a 73 kWh battery offering a range of 520 km*.

a well-balanced and accessible range, with Upt to 680 Km of autonomy with 230 bhp: a range adapted to long-distance journeys, with an exceptional range of 680 km*, a 230 bhp/170 kW engine and a 97 kWh battery.

The driver can choose between three driving modes. Normal is the default mode, with power and torque slightly limited when accelerator pressure is between 0 and 70%; above 70%, full power and torque are available. Eco optimises range by reducing heating and air-conditioning performance, as well as power and torque, which remain fully available when needed with a ‘kick-down’. Sport mode gives you 100% power and torque at all times, as well as specific throttle, steering and transmission settings for maximum performance.

A three-stage regenerative braking system optimises the use of the car’s kinetic energy to recharge the battery. Using the paddles behind the steering wheel, the driver can select one of three levels of deceleration force (-0.6 m/s2, -1.2 m/s2 or -1.8 m/s2) corresponding to three levels of recharging. The two modes with the highest deceleration rates – and therefore the highest recharge rates – automatically switch on the brake lights.

The Citroën ë-C5 Aircross can be fitted with a heat pump that ensures an ideal temperature in the passenger compartment while consuming significantly less energy than a traditional heating system. For example, when the outside temperature drops below zero, the energy saved by using the heat pump extends the car’s range by 25 km. The ë-C5 Aircross also benefits from heated seats and a heated steering wheel, providing optimum comfort while limiting energy consumption.

The connected navigation system on the C5 Aircross includes the EV trip planner, which programmes the most efficient route to reach the desired destination using a number of factors, updated in real time: distance, state of charge of the battery on departure (SOC), speed limits, type of road, gradients, traffic, available recharging points, etc. This trip planner automatically incorporates any recharging required into the route planning, proposing the most powerful recharging points available to optimise journey times.

The Citroën ë-C5 Aircross offers segment-leading charging performance for optimum ease of use. It is fitted as standard with an 11 kW three-phase charger, and from 2026 will be able to receive an optional 22 kW three-phase bi-directional charger for ultra-fast charging, which can recover up to 160 km of range in just ten minutes.

Charging times of between 20% and 80% with the standard 11 kW on-board charger are particularly competitive.

With the 73 kWh battery: 6 hours 45 minutes on a 7.4 kW single-phase wallbox, 4 hours 30 minutes on an 11 kW three-phase wallbox, 30 minutes on a 160 kW ultra-fast terminal.

With the 97 kWh battery: 8 hours 55 minutes on a 7.4 kW single-phase wallbox, 6 hours 30 minutes on an 11 kW three-phase wallbox, 27 minutes on a 160 kW ultra-fast terminal.

From 2026, the ë-C5 Aircross equipped with the 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase bi-directional on-board charger will be able to benefit from V2L, or Vehicle-to-Load, technology. This enables the electric vehicle to supply electricity to external devices, transforming the car into a mobile and flexible power source. V2L technology is particularly useful in situations where access to an energy source is limited, such as when travelling or taking part in outdoor activities. Imagine being able to plug in your laptop, charge your electric bike, or even power a small fridge directly from your car during a picnic…

The new C5 Aircross: the quality of “made in France” expertise

Designed and engineered in France, the new C5 Aircross is assembled at Citroën’s historic plant in Rennes (Brittany). In the interests of sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint, the seat covers are made from recycled fabrics. The new C5 Aircross contains 160 kg of recycled metals and 47 kg of recycled or bio-sourced plastics.

Note that the clear plastic in the door and console storage areas incorporates 20% vine shoots, sourced from organic vineyards in Burgundy and processed locally. These vine shoots are usually burnt after harvesting. The new Citroën C5 Aircross is the first car in the world to incorporate vine shoots into its design. Overall, the C5 Aircross includes 47 kg of plastic made from recycled or bio-sourced materials, 160 kg of recycled metal parts and 20% recycled tyres. The C5 Aircross contains no leather and very limited chrome.

Another example of French expertise: the 97 kWh battery pack for the ë-C5 Aircross is produced at the ACC gigafactory in Douvrin (Nord). The battery pack (73 or 97 kWh) is assembled directly at the Rennes plant. The electric drive module (EDM) is designed and produced in France (Trémery) by the NPE joint venture. The e-Powertrain electric machine is a permanent magnet synchronous motor produced by the STL-NIDEC joint venture in Trémery (France). It is offered here in a new generation, with greater power and improved efficiency. Finally, the inverter – positioned between the battery and the electric motor – is manufactured and produced by Stellantis in Valenciennes (France).

*WLTP mixed cycle, subject to homologation

SOURCE: Stellantis