Citroën at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show: world premiere for the new C3 Aircross Compact SUV

Three models and three different automotive experiences: this is a perfect illustration of Citroën’s ability to draw inspiration from different lifestyles and to offer modern solutions that are full of character. This philosophy is also illustrated by the “Inspired by You” brand campaign and is embodied in every market segment and geographical region with daring cars and unrivalled comfort thanks to the CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT® programme. Besides the success of its recent models such as New C3, with more than 170,000 cars sold to date, Citroën is also developing its range of services and offering new mobility solutions for an automotive experience that stands out from the competition.

Visit the Citroën stand on 12 and 13 September (press days) and from 14 to 24 September (public days), Hall 8, Stand A26.

Citroën at the Frankfurt Motor Show, in summary:

NEW C3 AIRCROSS COMPACT SUV. This colourful SUV stands out with its unique body design and fresh, forceful attitude. The vehicle will be presented with a number of different colour combinations and interior designs to illustrate its potential for personalisation. The passenger compartment was designed with Citroën’s unique expertise in terms of on-board space, modularity, and light coming in the cabin, so that it sets a new standard in its segment. New C3 Aircross comes with a high level of comfort and a selection of 12 modern driver assistance systems and four connectivity options, including Wireless Smartphone Charging. Equally at home in the city or out on the open road, New C3 Aircross promotes enjoyable driving with its SUV feel and Grip Control® with Hill Decent Assist. It represents a new standard in the world of the compact SUV in terms of comfort, technology and on-board features.

SPACETOURER RIP CURL CONCEPT. Citroën and Rip Curl have decided to work together once again, and here unveil the ultimate in mobility, symbolising fun without limits. A brand new interpretation of the SpaceTourer dedicated to outdoor pursuits, this is a truly modern vehicle with increased capabilities thanks to a 4×4 conversion by Automobiles Dangel. For ultimate freedom, the concept has been kitted out by Pössl as a compact camper-van. The trendy motorhome’s interior and exterior alike are capped off with an original selection of special colours and finishes. Aimed at outdoor adventurers, it is robust, spacious and nimble enough for everyday life. The SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept accentuates the SpaceTourer’s production qualities, focusing on modularity, ease-of-use, comfort and technology for total freedom and peace-of-mind. The SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept will be travelling across Europe with the Rip Curl team as part of the “Rip Curl Tour by Citroën” initiative, between October 2017 and January 2018.

NEW E-MEHARI “STYLED BY COURRÈGES”. An exclusive limited edition, developed with Courrèges, and an illustration of a new generation of E-Mehari. Building the existing partnership between Citroën and Courrèges, which is based on elegant design and sustainable mobility, here the two iconic French brands are presenting a model adorned with a bright, all-white interior so characteristic of Courrèges. A true free spirit, the 100% electric 4-seater features a new hard top, central locking and airbags, all combined with a new interior that has been totally redesigned to incorporate Citroën’s own style.

NEW C3 AND C3 WRC. New Citroën C3 will be presented alongside the C3 WRC, a true object of automotive passion, sportsmanship and human endeavour.

State-of-the-art services that enhance access to mobility solutions and make life easier for customers. These include customer-focused services such as “Citroën Advisor” http://www.citroen-advisor.co.uk/ the online review site for Citroën showrooms and products, which is a first in the automotive industry, and new transport services such as Citroën “Rent&Smile”, which enables customers to rent a Citroën vehicle at a local dealership. Plus there’s Citroën “Earn&Drive”, which enables customers to earn money by offering their own vehicle for hire. Rent&Smile and Earn&Drive are not currently available in the UK.

01. SUV OFFENSIVE IN EUROPE: NEW C3 AIRCROSS

The New C3 Aircross Compact SUV will make its World Premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show. With its extended personalisation possibilities, New C3 Aircross stands out with its unique approach to automotive design and many features from the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, which emphasises overall comfort, roominess and modularity for seamless use.

AN SUV WITH AN ASSERTIVE AND CUSTOMISABLE PERSONALITY

The New Citroën C3 Aircross is a compact 4.15m long SUV distinguished by its powerful, original and fresh attitude. It boasts unique body styling that is fully representative of Citroën’s new design language and features all the attributes of a robust and protective SUV, including raised ground clearance, a high-set driving position, front and rear skid plates, large wheels and wheel arch extensions. The body styling is underscored by strong graphic features, such as touches of colour on the roof bars and the “Venetian blind” rear quarter-lights. New C3 Aircross offers a unique and unprecedented personalisation offering, comprising 85 exterior combinations in the UK, including three roof colours and four Colour Packs, along with five highly distinctive interior design schemes. The cabin, with its horizontal design architecture, clearly conveys spaciousness and protection. The C3 Aircross is also very much an SUV in terms of driving pleasure and handling. Nimble in the city, owing to its compact body, and ready for adventure thanks to Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist, New C3 Aircross is available with a broad selection of frugal and efficient petrol and diesel engines.

THE MOST SPACIOUS AND MODULAR SUV IN THE COMPACT SEGMENT

The Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, focused on mental and physical well-being, informs the practical and generous personality of this new-generation compact SUV. Through its ingenious architecture, New C3 Aircross makes everyday life easier with absolutely no compromise in terms of comfort or functionality. The cabin offers broad and comfortable seats and class-leading spaciousness (class leading ceiling height and generous leg room), unrivalled modularity (sliding rear bench with independent seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat for a load length of 2.40m) and exceptional boot volume (410 litres, increasing to 520 litres). Well-being is also promoted by a light and airy cabin, thanks to the large opening panoramic glass sunroof. Fully in step with the times, New C3 Aircross features ingenious storage spaces, including a wireless smartphone charging area in the central console. It is also available with a complete range of driver assistance systems, such as a Head-up Display, Active Safety Brake, automatic high-beam headlights, speed limit recognition and recommendation, as well as useful technologies including Park Assist and Citroën Connect Nav.

02. SPACETOURER RIP CURL CONCEPT, LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS!

Citroën and Rip Curl have decided to work together once again, and here unveil the ultimate in mobility, symbolising fun without limits. Rip Curl, a world leader in the world of surfing since 1969, has contributed all of its expertise to create a practical and functional model designed especially for aficionados of good times and outdoor pursuits. For the occasion, the SpaceTourer has morphed into a compact camper-van, thanks to a conversion by Pössl. It can also handle tougher ground thanks to the 4×4 conversion by Automobiles Dangel. Citroën’s BlueHDi 150 S&S engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox deliver the power.

CITROËN & RIP CURL: COMMON GROUND IN DESIGN AND FREEDOM

The Citroën/Rip Curl partnership

The partnership between Citroën and Rip Curl marks the natural encounter between two brands that develop technical, yet appealing products to enhance the well-being of their customers. Following on from the C4 Cactus Rip Curl, Citroën and Rip Curl are continuing their partnership. Driven by a shared affinity for creativity and innovation, here the two brands express their thirst for adventure and exploration: an idea that Rip Curl calls “The Search”.

The SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept represents an invitation to hit the road on an all-new adventure. The teams at Rip Curl and Citroën have designed the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept to be an iconic vehicle for surfing and outdoor pursuits. The selection of fabrics and colours, the special features, as well as the attention to detail all consolidate this concept car’s sporting and outdoor character.

A European tour: the Rip Curl Tour by Citroën

From October 2017 to January 2018, the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept will tour Europe with the Rip Curl team. Heading to approximately twenty events and some of the most beautiful European surf spots – in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy, this is the perfect opportunity to discover this unique concept car for surfers. And for all winter sports enthusiasts, the end of the tour will be dedicated to mountains and snowboarding, in France, Switzerland and Austria.

More information: www.ripcurl.eu/en/events/european/rip-curl-tour-by-Citroën.html

From the outside, a robust surfers’ camper-van

The SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept is inspired by the traditions of the iconic surfers’ van, right down to the two-tone exterior paint. The chosen colours evoke a feeling of harmony with nature: a dark khaki for the upper section, with a bright beige finish below. The neon yellow strip highlights the van’s horizontal bodywork and adds a fresh flash of colour between the two shades used on the bodywork. The rising roof, also in dark khaki, features matching fabrics once opened: khaki fabric, a large mosquito net and neon yellow fabric borders that echo the colours on the bodywork. The sparkling 17” aluminium wheels surprise by reflecting the beige of the lower section of the bodywork. To accentuate the vehicle’s adventurer credentials, satin grey protective covers adorn the front and rear bumpers.

Matching interior and exterior that play on contrasts

The harmonious interior is coordinated with the external colour scheme. The seats boast a two-tone horizontal line echoing the exterior theme and creating a greater sensation of space inside. The main components of the seats are coated in elegant khaki leather with horizontal embroidery for a ribbed effect. The backrests, headrests and the door panel trim strips are all covered in dark grey Alcantara, which is soft to the touch where it would come into contact with the skin (shoulders, thighs, forearms). Occasional flashes of neon yellow add contrast and the seats also feature topstitching. In addition to the seats, the driver’s controls have also been given a special finish, with decorative neon yellow touches on the dashboard, steering wheel and doors.

All of the furnishings at the front of the vehicle have been rethought with the fittings being painted matt black, while the bands of neon yellow provide a striking contrast that highlights the storage areas. On the backs of the front seats, the fold-down trays are coated in khaki leather, while the pockets are made from dark grey Alcantara.

The little details that count for avid surfers

The SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept boasts a variety of special features for greater comfort and usability, especially the Open Air Pack. A true home on wheels, somewhere where you can relax after a day of intense sporting effort, the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept includes a shower with a curtain built into the rear. The opaque curtain protects the passenger compartment from splashes and protects the user from prying eyes. The Open Air Pack also comes with a range of accessories needed for freedom and peace-of-mind, so you can focus on what really matters. There is also an air-tight container for wetsuits, a weather station and a safe that can be attached under the vehicle to keep your keys secure while you’re out on the water. Other special features include the ceiling straps where two surfboards can be hung inside the camper between sessions on the water. For enhanced comfort, a number of accessories from Fatboy make life on-board and around the concept vehicle easier. These accessories include a Lamzac outdoor sofa, a free-standing lamp and blankets.

THE MODULAR CAMPER-VAN: FREEDOM, EVERY DAY!

Pössl is the leading European camper-van converter and the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept has been designed to offer the perfect combination of family car and leisure vehicle. Everything is thought out to make this converted SpaceTourer a real “Swiss army knife”, an “all-in-one” vehicle that is a pleasant place to be when you want to recharge your batteries after a day in the great outdoors.

The medium size SpaceTourer (M) becomes a multi-function van with a rising roof and provides its users with a range of features for comfortable living. With compact external dimensions (4.95m long, 1.92m wide, 1.99m tall), it boasts outstanding handling and can weave in and out of city traffic or navigate the tightest country lanes. Its lower height means it can always get into city centre and beach car parks.

Equipped with two hands-free electric sliding side doors for extra freedom of movement and an opening rear window, the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept can comfortably transport seven people in its “daytime” configuration. In its “night-time” configuration, the vehicle can sleep 4 in two double bunks. To make living inside the vehicle even more comfortable, the rising roof provides good ceiling height so you can stand up without stooping. The vehicle is faithful to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme that makes comfort a priority in every Citroën model. From the seats to the suspension and the interior space, this compact, modern, and welcoming camper-van exudes serenity.

Practical, modular kitchen and dining area

There is a fitted kitchenette with a gas stove, a sink and storage, so meals can be prepared just as easily as at home. The kitchenette can even be removed and set up outside the van, so you can enjoy your surroundings and keep cooking smells out of the living area. A fridge is there too for food and drinks. The kitchenette also boasts storage that keeps all cooking utensils and ingredients within easy reach.

Adjoining the kitchen, a wide sliding fold-away table lets passengers sit down comfortably to eat. Turning the rotating front seats creates a convivial dining area, a real functional dining room. And to free up space when not in use, the table folds away against the kitchenette to create a clear space for living and relaxing.

A restful night

The SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept has two double beds, sleeping four. The back seat folds out to create a flat sleeping space free from any lumps thanks to a mattress topper, providing a comfortable double bed with its own privacy within the van. A second double bed is concealed in the rising roof. Indeed, opening the roof provides access to a mattress in the roof space, for an extremely comfortable bed above the cabin. This bed is located part inside and part outside the van and can be used with or without a canvas flap and mosquito net. This enables passengers to make the most of the great outdoors: the stars in the sky, breeze in the trees, the first rays of the rising sun; sleeping here you are immersed in nature.

In addition to the boot, which can be used to store larger luggage items, a number of locked storage compartments are located around the seats and beds, to safely store everyday objects at night.

A VAN MADE FOR COMFORT ON THE ROAD AND IN WIDE OPEN SPACES

A driving experience that encourages travel

The cockpit area in the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept is an exact replica of the SpaceTourer production model, with all of the advantages that this affords. Equipped with the latest assisted driving technology and connectivity options, it offers cutting edge safety and ease-of-use, whether driving or manoeuvring. Everything has been designed to protect the driver from stress or daunting situations on the road, so that they can fully enjoy their journey with maximum comfort and peace-of-mind. The colour Head-up Display, Activity Safe Brake, Citroën Connect Nav, and Mirror Screen systems are just some of the technologies available.

True off-road performance with the Dangel conversion

Designed with endless adventure in mind, the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept comes with off-road capability and the very best driving comfort in any environment. The 4×4 transmission offers even greater motoring freedom and the drivetrain offers 4×4 abilities while safeguarding the intrinsic dynamic performance and safety of the SpaceTourer. A rear axle locking system is controlled by a knob on the dashboard and helps the van out of the most trying situations in all four seasons.

A VAN THAT HAS BEEN “TRIED AND APPROVED” BY A FAMILY OF SURFERS: THE TURNERS

The Turner family discovered and tested the Citroën SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept when the promotional film for the vehicle was being produced in southern Ireland.

The Turners are a British family from Cornwall: Lewis, 48, is the father, and Ellie, 15, is the daughter. From an early age, Ellie showed exceptional skill and a true passion for surfing. She followed her father and older brother to the most iconic surf spots in the world. More recently, the Turners have managed to spend 6 months each year travelling abroad: winter in Indonesia, summer camping in their van in Europe, especially in France. They have travelled to the best surf spots to allow Ellie to enhance her abilities, under the watchful eye of Lewis who subsequently became Ellie’s coach. Ellie was UK Champion in 2016 and is 2nd in the European professional junior rankings.

Ellie and Lewis were able to enjoy the breath-taking scenery all along the wild and rugged coast of southern Ireland, and to live an unforgettable experience aboard the SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept. They discovered all the features and benefits of the concept car, from the dining area to the comfortable sleeping areas, but also the shower, which is essential after a surfing session. Besides its original and dynamic design, they were impressed by its versatility and by its ingenious interior layout: a real home from home. Their experiences were captured in the promotional film which can be viewed by clicking https://youtu.be/eOGpXViH7Gw

“We both found the whole experience really fun. The main part of the whole project that really impressed us both was how practical the van was due to its size and intelligent design. It really could be used as an everyday vehicle or gave the feeling you could really search for new unexplored waves or places to camp. The lighting and build quality also made it feel a really comfortable place to spend time.”

Lewis and Ellie Turner

03. NEW E-MEHARI “STYLED BY COURRÈGES”

With their sights set on the future and sustainable mobility, Citroën and Courrèges are today pursuing their collaboration around the 100% electric 4-seater convertible. The E-Mehari is the perfect embodiment of their shared values of creativity, freedom and optimism. The two brands have pooled the expertise of their respective design studios to create an exclusive limited edition named: New Citroën E-Mehari “Styled by Courrèges”. Limited to only 61 cars in reference to the year Courrèges was founded, with this very exclusive limited edition series the model becomes an even more innovative fashion statement, faithful to the spirit of the 1968 Méhari and to the spirit of modernity of Courrèges.

The elegant limited edition New Citroën E-Mehari “Styled by Courrèges” has a unique and offbeat personality with its totally black exterior and entirely white interior. A true fashion statement, this raised 4-seater convertible has 15” black ”Give me five” diamond-cut alloy wheels and a new hard top. Its totally redesigned passenger compartment allows it to make a real leap forward, further reinforcing its high quality image. A customised two-tone bag, sold with the car and delivered by Courrèges to each buyer’s home, has also been created for the limited edition.

04. NEW C3 AND C3 WRC

New Citroën C3 will be presented alongside the C3 WRC at the Frankfurt Motor Show. New C3 has changed the rules in its segment and embodies the deployment of Citroën’s new positioning. With more than 170,000 vehicles sold since its launch, it is a true success. The C3 WRC retains the curves and fresh appeal of the production model, with its hallmark design components: two-level light signature, Airbump®, two-tone roof and coloured inserts. Capitalising on lessons learned during the 2017 season, the C3 WRC has big ambitions for the 2018 season.

05. INNOVATIVE SERVICES TO MAKE LIFE EASIER

Citroën is expanding its range of services, creating more transparency in its relationships with its customers, offering greater convenience and peace-of-mind in everyday use, and providing new mobility solutions.

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP

The “My Citroën” mobile app extends the driving experience from your smartphone. My Citroën creates a personal space that provides information including the location of the nearest showroom, tracking your vehicle’s fuel consumption, maintenance tips and identifying your vehicle’s location when parked. It is even possible to make an appointment at a Citroën dealership and to request a repair estimate.

The “Scan My Citroën” mobile app enhances the brand experience offered by Citroën, for improved customer well-being. This application provides answers to vehicle-based questions. This app constitutes a connected on-board manual that makes life that little bit easier, with its intuitive and interactive features: the scan function, the visual search function and the indicator light directory.

Available in 21 countries, “Citroën Advisor” is the brand’s interactive online review website. This service is a first for a car manufacturer. Since 2014, it has enabled customers to post reviews about the quality of showrooms, following the purchase of a vehicle or after visiting the workshop. During 2016, the site was expanded to give Citroën owners the possibility of rating and reviewing their new vehicle and sharing their experiences. Citroën Advisor already has around 140,000 reviews posted by its customers, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars for showrooms, and 4.7 out of 5 stars for its vehicles.

ON-BOARD CITROËN MODELS

Citroën Connect Nav is a new-generation 3D connected navigation system, coupled with a 7” touchscreen and voice recognition software. Navigation, telephone and media functions can all be operated without taking your eyes off the road. Connected services are included, in particular with real-time traffic information, service station and car park charges, weather, hazard areas (optional), and free mapping updates for life (4 times a year), plus Citroën Connect Nav Pack services for 3 years. The system also incorporates the Mirror Screen function, which allows you to safely use applications from your smartphone on the car’s touchscreen, covering a wide range of compatible smartphones, with the Apple CarPlay™, MirrorLink® and Android Auto technologies.

Citroën Connect Box with SOS & Assistance Pack is an emergency location and recovery service. In case of an accident or any other situation that requires urgent assistance, the SOS & Assistance Pack calls for the appropriate assistance either automatically or when the user presses the SOS button inside the car. Available 24/7, the service is free and no subscription is required. To deliver even greater peace-of-mind to our customers, you can also contact the support switchboard by pressing and holding the “Double Chevron” button. The SOS & Assistance Pack works using the Citroën Connect Box, which has its own SIM card and GPS receiver. With this system, which has been available on a number of models since the beginning of the decade, Citroën is pre-empting the European Directive that will require new cars released after April 2018 to be fitted with an “eCall” emergency phone call system.

Citroën Connect Packs offer an array of services designed to enhance the Citroën Connect Box with SOS & Assistance Pack, to bring more even more peace-of-mind and ease-of-use in customers’ everyday lives. It consists of a Monitoring Pack (virtual maintenance manual and customised eco-driving tips), a Mapping Pack (GPS for vehicle parking and information on vehicle usage in pre-set areas and periods) and a Tracking Pack (GPS tracking of the vehicle in case of theft).

MOBILITY OFFER

Citroën “Rent&Smile” is a simple and easy short-term rentals service operated by the Citroën dealer network. Customers simply book the vehicle of their choice via a dedicated telephone line and then go to the showroom to collect their vehicle.

Citroën “Earn&Drive” offers Citroën customers the option to offer their own vehicle for peer-to-peer hire and to benefit from free and secure parking near their home, airports and train stations. While parked, the vehicle is offered for car-sharing and the customer is paid based on the mileage travelled. Earn&Drive manages the rentals for the customer and insures the vehicle for all risks with MAIF, the service partner.

Experience Citroën’s “Be Different, Feel Good” brand promise at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, presented with effortless style.

FILMS AND PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT:

http://www.Citroëncommunication-echange.com/

Login (caps): 17_CITROEN_FRANKFURT

Password (caps): MAIN_2017

New C3 Aircross – https://youtu.be/K9uAjOvm6ho

New E-Mehari “Styled by Courrèges” – https://youtu.be/59q41NaTm4M

SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept – https://youtu.be/eOGpXViH7Gw

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.