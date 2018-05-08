Citaro – a success story in Berlin: Record order for the Citaro: Mercedes Benz to deliver up to 950 city buses to Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)

he largest single order of all time for the best-selling Citaro city bus and the largest order ever placed by a German transport operator:Berliner Verkehrs­betriebe (BVG) is to take delivery of up to 950 of these Mercedes-Benz city buses in the coming years.

Flexible order: up to 600 articulated and solo buses for Berlin

Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses, enthuses: “The order from Berlin is another major success for the top-selling city bus. I’m delighted that the clean and safe Citaro has won over our long-standing customer BVG – and therefore takes part in making the mobility in the capital efficient and sustainable.”

The framework agreement between Daimler Buses and the transport operator in Germany’s capital breaks down into 600 articulated buses and a maximum of 350 solo buses. Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) will call off the city buses successively in the coming years.

The agreement is highly flexible in character. An obligation to take delivery does not exist. All Citaros are equipped with highly efficient and low-emission engines in accordance with the latest European emissions directive.

BVG: 1400 buses transport 441 million passengers annually

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe BVG deploys some 1400 buses on its 154 bus routes, including almost 1000 solo and articulated buses. More than 300 of this total already sport the Mercedes star. Last year, BVG’s buses transported 441 million passengers.

Buses from Mercedes‑Benz and its predecessor brands have long-standing traditions in Berlin: Daimler-based buses were already on the roads in the German capital back in 1905, in the service of the “Allgemeine Berliner Omnibus Aktien Gesellschaft” (ABOAG), a predecessor of the present-day Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

Global best seller Mercedes‑Benz Citaro: powering ahead on all fronts

With total sales in excess of 50 000 vehicles, the Citaro is the world’s best­selling city bus. In Europe it is in service in virtually all countries and major cities. Initially launched in 1997, the second generation was introduced in 2011. The range comprises solo and articulated buses, city and rural service vehicles and the low-entry Citaro LE. The four-axle large-capacity CapaCity bus is also based on the Citaro.The Citaro represents the benchmark in its vehicle category in many respects. In 2012 it became the first city bus to comply with the Euro VI emissions level, for example, which remains the strictest standard to this day. Despite its soaring sales figures, there’s no standing still for the Citaro: the latest developments are the economical Citaro hybrid and the fully electric Citaro boasting outstanding performance characteristics. The latter will go into series production in the course of this year.

