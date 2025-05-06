CISSOID & EDAG Group join forces to support the development of SiC Inverters

CISSOID, the leader in high-reliability power semiconductor solutions, and EDAG Group, a globally leading independent engineering services provider for the automotive industry, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation Silicon Carbide (SiC) traction inverters for electric mobility applications

CISSOID, the leader in high-reliability power semiconductor solutions, and EDAG Group, a globally leading independent engineering services provider for the automotive industry, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation Silicon Carbide (SiC) traction inverters for electric mobility applications.

This collaboration brings together CISSOID’s cutting-edge expertise in SiC power semiconductor modules and control solutions with EDAG’s deep engineering know-how in the design, integration, and validation of electric powertrains. By combining their complementary strengths, the two companies aim to offer e-mobility OEMs and equipment suppliers unmatched technical support and complete solutions for the efficient, reliable, and functionally safe development of SiC-based traction inverters.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

Joint development and integration of state-of-the-art SiC inverter platforms optimized for high-efficiency, high-power density, and extended operating life.

Comprehensive engineering services covering inverter system design, thermal management, mechanical integration, functional safety and EMC compliance.

Accelerated time-to-market through access to ready-to-implement, proven hardware and software solutions.

End-to-end technical support, from concept design to prototyping and vehicle integration.

Pierre Delatte, CTO of CISSOID, stated: “This partnership with EDAG enables us to jointly address the growing demand for high-performance, SiC-based traction inverters. Together, we will help manufacturers harness the full potential of Silicon Carbide technology, making electric vehicles more efficient, compact, and reliable.”

Lennart Benthele, Head of Drivetrain & Thermal Development at EDAG, added: “At EDAG, we are committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility. By partnering with CISSOID, we expand our capabilities in power electronics, offering our customers integrated solutions for the next generation of electric drivetrains.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in supporting the fast-evolving electric mobility market, where high-efficiency, compact, and robust inverter solutions are crucial to unlocking the full performance potential of modern EVs.

