Circulor recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Circulor, the leading supply chain traceability solution, has been honoured by Frost & Sullivan with the 2022 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award, in relation to its work in the automotive supply chain management industry

Circulor, the leading supply chain traceability solution, has been honoured by Frost & Sullivan with the 2022 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award, in relation to its work in the automotive supply chain management industry. The award recognises the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value.

This award is a testament to the fundamental role Circulor plays in enabling companies to build more resilient, sustainable, and responsible supply chains. Circulor provides full visibility into supply chains with the most mature and proven technology software solution available. Circulor tracks critical battery materials, their GHG emissions and ESG credentials from upstream to downstream customers, including Volvo Cars, Polestar, BHP, and Rock Tech Lithium, to name a few.

“Technology is a critical success factor for automotive supply chain management. Circulor stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while achieving commercial success,” said Elizabeth Whynott, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “As global sustainability requirements increase and industries explore resources to achieve sustainability initiatives, Circulor is well positioned in the market with an industry-leading product that provides tremendous value in high-demand sectors.”

“Automotive supply chains are complex, and Circulor allows companies to have full transparency of these supply chains in order to make data-driven decisions and improve resilience,” said Circulor CEO and Founder Douglas Johnson-Poensgen. “We would like to thank Frost & Sullivan for recognising our commitment to technological innovation as we strive to make the world’s most complex industrial supply chains more transparent and help prevent the exploitation of people and our planet.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

Frost & Sullivan’s full report on Circulor’s award can be found here.

SOURCE: Circulor