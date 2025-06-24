Circular Economy at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: New high-voltage reworked battery as a resource-efficient alternative

Expansion of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks spare parts portfolio with the high-voltage reworked battery CB400 for the first-generation Mercedes-Benz eActros 300/400 and the Mercedes-Benz eEconic

With the introduction of the new high-voltage reworked battery CB400, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is further expanding its range of genuine spare parts for battery-electric trucks.

The so-called “Genuine Reworked Batteries” are now available to customers for the first-generation Mercedes-Benz eActros 300/400 as well as the Mercedes-Benz eEconic as a resource-efficient and economically attractive alternative to brand-new replacement batteries — offering like-new quality, tested safety, and full functionality. The goal is to extend the lifecycle of high-voltage batteries, conserve natural resources, and significantly reduce the CO₂e footprint — all in line with a consistent circular economy approach, which is at the core of Daimler Truck’s sustainability strategy

A strong commitment to circular economy and resource efficiency

The project to develop the CB400 reworked battery was realized at the “Kompetenzzentrum für emissionsfreie Mobilität” (KEM) in Mannheim — located close to the series production facilities. Used CB400 batteries from customer vehicles are collected there, disassembled, thoroughly cleaned, and refurbished to the latest series standards.

“With the CB400 reworked concept, we offer our customers a cost-efficient and sustainable solution that reuses high-quality components, thereby reducing resource consumption and greenhouse gas emissions — all while maintaining consistently high quality,” explains Christian Vrbek, Team Leader Remanufacturing Zero Emission Vehicles in Aftersales at Daimler Truck.

Compared to new production, reusing individual components saves around one third of CO₂e emissions. Batteries that cannot be refurbished are immediately recycled. Furthermore, a later second-life use — for example, in stationary energy storage systems — is possible.

Full functionality, verified quality, comparable safety

The CB400 reworked batteries meet Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ series standards for functionality and safety. Each battery is equipped with the current software version and undergoes rigorous functional and leak tests. The Mercedes-Benz Trucks parts warranty also applies to the reworked batteries. Availability in various performance levels ensures improved compatibility with the battery packs installed in the vehicle.

Solutions for the Present – visionary planning for tomorrow

With this new offering, Mercedes-Benz Trucks not only addresses repair needs for existing vehicles but also lays the groundwork for future reworked solutions. Insights gained from the CB400 project are already being incorporated into the development of the next generation, such as the CEB500 battery for the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600.

Although production of the first-generation Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 and 400 models will end by the end of the year, the demand for reliable and cost-effective spare parts remains. The high-voltage replacement battery CB400 remains available for the Mercedes-Benz eEconic as well. For fleet operators, this new exchange solution is therefore a true advantage—both economically and ecologically.

A model project with a future

What began in 2021 as a student project has evolved into an interdisciplinary innovation initiative that now serves as a blueprint for the refurbishment of high-voltage batteries in the commercial vehicle sector. Its proximity to the Battery Technology Center in Mannheim allows valuable insights to be directly integrated into the development of new battery platforms.

Sustainability at Daimler Truck

High-voltage reworked batteries are a key component of Daimler Truck’s circular economy and therefore one of the core topics in sustainability. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s core business. Daimler Truck’s ambition is to contribute to the decarbonization of transport and passenger mobility, thereby driving the transformation of the entire industry forward. Furthermore, the truck and bus manufacturer intends to operate its business in line with circular economy principles by reducing the environmental impact of its products through closed material loops.

The KEM: A 30-year success story with a future

The Competence Center was founded in 1994 for zero-emission commercial vehicles and initially served as an experimental workshop for new drivetrains. One of its first projects, in 1996, was the production of electric-powered vans.

Looking at the increasing relevance of alternative drivetrains in recent years, Robert Braun, Head of the Competence Center for Zero-Emission Mobility, emphasizes: “Over the past 30 years, we have gained extensive experience with various technologies and, with the knowledge acquired, are excellently positioned for the future. We can proudly say that every Daimler Truck vehicle with an alternative drivetrain carries a piece of KEM expertise.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck