Cipia to present in-cabin sensor fusion at CES, combining Infrared and Radar

The company will demonstrate advanced technology fusion for enhanced in-cabin safety and experience

Cipia, a global leader in intelligent in-cabin sensing solutions, today announced that it is set to demonstrate cutting-edge Infrared (IR) and Radar sensor fusion at CES 2025. For the first time, Cipia will showcase the seamless integration of radar and IR sensors, advancing in-cabin monitoring to new levels of precision and intelligence.

This fusion enhances the safety and driving experience by combining the complementary strengths of radar and IR technologies. By processing data collaboratively, the system offers insights into the entire cabin environment, including driver and passenger status, occupant positioning, and health indicators such as heart rate.

Solving Industry Challenges with Sensor Fusion

Cipia’s sensor fusion demonstration highlights the synergy between radar and IR technologies, showcasing how these systems complement each other to enhance in-cabin sensing capabilities. Amplifying the individual strengths of each technology. The result is a smarter in-Cabin sensing solution, capable of addressing the increasing demands of global safety regulations, such as Euro NCAP’s child presence detection requirements and evolving US NHTSA standards.

“Our adaptable platform has always prioritized flexibility with various SoCs and IR sensors,” said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia. “Now, with radar integration, we maintain our agnostic approach, demonstrating how sensor fusion can enhance safety and enable OEMs to innovate with flexibility.”

The technology fusion enables a robust monitoring system for today’s vehicles while laying the groundwork for future advancements. By integrating heart rate detection and a comprehensive view of the entire in-cabin environment, Cipia will be able to equip OEMs with tools to address safety and health considerations in a cost-effective and scalable manner. Its radar-agnostic design aims to enable compatibility with a wide range of sensor configurations, simplifying adoption for automakers.

