Cipia collaborates with Arm to showcase high-performance, high-efficiency driver monitoring on Arm CPUs

Demonstrating the power of Cipia’s computer vision AI and Arm’s optimized compute architecture at Embedded Worldy

Cipia, a leading provider of AI-powered in-cabin sensing solutions, is proud to collaborate with Arm to showcase its advanced Driver Sense Driver Monitoring System (DMS), running efficiently on Arm® Cortex® CPUs. The solution will be demonstrated at Embedded World 2025 to highlight how Cipia’s lean and efficient AI technology, combined with high-performance, power-efficient processing capabilities from Arm, enables an optimized and energy-efficient solution that meets the global regulatory and safety standard driver monitoring trend.

By leveraging the latest Arm CPU architecture, Cipia’s neural networks operate with minimal processing power, ensuring high accuracy while optimizing energy consumption — critical for today’s automotive applications. Cipia’s computer vision technology runs efficiently on Arm-based processors, eliminating the need for additional hardware components and streamlining integration for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

“Cipia’s AI-powered DMS has been built for efficiency from the ground up, and our collaboration with Arm demonstrates how advanced driver monitoring can be achieved using widely available Arm CPUs, without hardware acceleration.” said Tal Krzypow, VP Product & Strategy at Cipia. “By leveraging Arm’s optimized processing capabilities, we enable automakers to implement high-performance driver monitoring solutions that meet regulatory requirements while remaining cost-effective and power-efficient.”

The demonstration at Arm’s booth will showcase Cipia’s DMS advanced driver monitoring capabilities—including detecting drowsiness, distraction, and unsafe behaviors— all without requiring dedicated accelerators. The combination of Cipia’s AI-driven software and Arm CPU architecture offers a scalable solution that helps automakers meet evolving Euro NCAP and regulatory safety standards while maintaining performance, cost-efficiency, and ease of implementation.

“Automakers need more processing power than ever to enable the advanced features that help drivers get to their destinations safely,” said Guilherme Marshall, director of go-to-market in EMEA, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “Arm technology is designed to deliver industry-leading performance and efficiency in next-generation vehicles, enabling critical applications that demand the highest levels of functional safety, making it the ideal platform for AI-driven automotive applications like Cipia’s Driver Sense DMS.”

SOURCE: Cipia