Cinemo to elevate in-car entertainment with personal smart devices in Mahindra’s new electric origin SUV range

Cinemo, a global leader in high-performance and automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, is pleased to announce that India’s leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra has chosen Cinemo as its infotainment solutions technology provider. Cinemo is set to power bring-your-own-device (BYOD) infotainment capabilities for Mahindra’s range of electric origin SUVs (eSUVs), delivering exceptional infotainment experiences with personal devices.

With the launch of their two new eSUV models, Mahindra is raising the bar for in-car entertainment. For their modular INGLO platform and intelligence suite (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture – MAIA), Mahindra selected Cinemo’s CARS Connect Suite to enable premium digital media experiences on brought-in devices. The project advanced from kick-off to production in an impressive six months, showcasing Mahindra’s efficiency and commitment while upholding high-quality standards and leveraging advanced Android pre-integration capabilities.

Cinemo CARS Connect creates a unified and connected in-car ecosystem that seamlessly integrates content sharing, intuitive control for all passengers, and interaction across multiple screens and devices. It allows passengers to manage media playback, share audio and video content, and control vehicle functions directly from their own devices, providing a personalized yet inclusive experience that minimizes driver distraction. Passengers also benefit from multi-zone audio, which delivers distinct audio experiences, allowing everyone to enjoy their preferred content without interference. By having full control over their preferred content, car users will be able to create individual and memorable in-car digital media moments.

Cinemo CARS™ once again proves its ability to enrich, enhance, and accelerate implementation of AAOS-based infotainment systems. This allows Mahindra to add innovative entertainment use cases within a short time to market to its eSUV models, covering the rapidly growing car markets in India and Southeast Asia.

“We are delighted to bring our renowned digital media experiences to India’s leading SUV manufacturer,” says Abe Silhan, Director Portfolio Management at Cinemo. “We are continuing our pursuit of groundbreaking innovation in in-car infotainment and are proud of our contribution to Mahindra’s advanced lineup of Electric SUVs.”

