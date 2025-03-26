Cinemo drives AAOS experience forward with its brand-new CARS Connect Suite

In-car experience is brought to the next level with multi-zone audio, seamless multi-passenger video calls, and BYOD-enabled remote control of vehicle functions

Cinemo, a global provider of high-performance digital media solutions in vehicles, announces today the launches of CARS Connect Direct, CARS Connect Audio, and CARS Connect Camera, the latest additions to its expanding CARS Connect Suite. CARS Connect is an entire product line built on top of Android Automotive OS (AAOS) that transforms the car into a hub of entertainment, productivity, and connectivity, incorporating built-in and brought-in devices to the experience.

As vehicles become increasingly connected, passengers now expect in-car entertainment to be as versatile and seamless as their at-home media setups.

With the introduction of CARS Connect Direct, passengers can now access infotainment effortlessly and control media, climate, navigation and more directly from their personal devices, further enriching the in-car experience without the need to install an app.

Drives can easily result in different media preferences, with some passengers wanting to listen to music while others prefer podcasts, videos, video conferencing or children’s content. CARS Connect Audio solves this challenge by enabling each passenger to control their own audio zone, creating an environment where everyone’s personal entertainment needs are met.

CARS Connect Camera enables passengers to leverage BYOD for on-the-go business and personal video calls, enhancing productivity during car rides and enabling passengers to share memorable moments via their own device cameras.

For automakers, these brand-new capabilities significantly enhance the appeal of the in-car experience while simplifying the integration of multi-device support.

“With the expanded CARS Connect Suite, Cinemo continues to drive the AAOS experience forward by enabling exciting new use cases that integrate BYOD in the vehicle,” says Abe Silhan, Director of Portfolio Management at Cinemo. “We invite all car brands to explore our new CARS Connect Suite products, designed to instantly enhance the in-car experience and bring further excitement to their customers.”

The entire CARS Connect Suite is part of Cinemo’s broader vision to provide an easy-to-integrate fully connected in-car ecosystem that merges built-in hardware and brought-in devices, for further enhancing the passengers in-car experience.

SOURCE: Cinemo