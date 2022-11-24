Cinema at its most: BMW honours Webasto with the Supplier Innovation Award

Under the motto "Creating the New", BMW honoured the best innovations of its suppliers with the Supplier Innovation Award on November 17, 2022

Under the motto “Creating the New”, BMW honoured the best innovations of its suppliers with the Supplier Innovation Award on November 17, 2022. In the category “Customer Experience”, the choice fell on the Theatre Screen for the BMW 7 Series and thus also on Webasto. The top 100 automotive supplier uses an ingenious mechanism to ensure that a large-format screen lowers into the rear of the vehicle on request.

Cinema experience at the touch of a button

The BMW Theatre Screen, which makes its debut in the new BMW 7 Series this year, transforms the second row of seats into a private cinema on wheels. At the touch of a button, a 31-inch panoramic display descends into the rear of the vehicle, the sun blinds are automatically closed, and the ambient lighting and seat position are adjusted accordingly. The large-format screen extends out of the headliner in a filigree rotating movement guided by two lateral articulated rails.

This mechanism as well as the roller blind system come from Webasto. “With our innovations in the roof area, the comfort in the interior can once again be significantly increased. The award is a confirmation of the great work of our colleagues and we are very pleased about the award,” says Dr. Holger Engelmann, CEO of the Webasto Group.

SOURCE: Webasto