CIE Automotive celebrates its first Capital Markets Day

During the event, the company presented its 2025 Strategic Plan

CIE Automotive held its first Capital Markets Day today, an event which, given the current health circumstances, was broadcast via streaming. The nearly two-hour event was attended by the CEO, Jesús María Herrera, as well as 14 other Group executives.

Under the slogan “Moving together towards our future”, the company reviewed current trends in the automotive sector, as well as the deployment of its operational and corporate strategy, ending with the presentation of the Group’s 2025 Strategic Plan.

The plan, presented by the CEO, includes very ambitious commitments for the next five years, notably to grow sales by almost 50% in the period, significantly above market evolution; to exceed the EBITDA margin of 19% of sales by 2025, reinforcing CIE’s position as one of the most profitable suppliers in the sector; or to invest 5% of sales annually to reach 1,000 million euros in the period. All this will imply the generation of a sustainable operating cash flow of around 500 million euros per year from 2025 onwards.

As Jesús María Herrera explained, “meeting these organic targets will enable us to invest up to 1,500 million euros without exceeding 2 times net financial debt/EBITDA and to realise our dream of CIE Automotive becoming a 1,000 million euros EBITDA and 500 million euros per year net profit company from 2025 onwards”.

SOURCE: CIE Automotive