CIE Automotive achieves second position in the prestigious reporta ranking

The company climbs one position in the latest edition of the study, which assesses the 2021 Annual Report of companies listed on the Spanish stock Exchange

CIE Automotive earned the silver medal in the 2022 Reporta Report, a study that assesses the quality of the information that the companies included in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s General Index (IGBM) make available to their shareholders and stakeholders in their Annual Report. The company continues to climb up the ranking, reaching second place this year, only one tenth of a point behind Banco Santander.

The overall ranking of the Reporta Report is obtained from the scores obtained by the universe of companies analysed in a total of 36 indicators, grouped into four principles: transparency, commitment, relevance and accessibility.

This year, the company obtained a record score of 85.7 points (0.4 more than the previous year) out of a maximum of 100, maintaining its leadership and the highest possible score in the “Accessibility” principle. For the second year running, CIE Automotive ranked first overall among companies in the “Basic Materials, Industry and Construction” sector.

It is worth highlighting the very positive evolution of CIE Automotive’s Annual Report, which has risen from 51st position and a score of 47.6 in 2014 to 2nd with 85.7 points in 2022.

Congratulations to the entire CIE Automotive team for this new recognition!

SOURCE: CIE Automotive