Cian O’Brien appointed director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Cian O’Brien is to become Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, taking over from Carl zu Dohna who left the brand last week to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Volkswagen Financial Services.

O’Brien will join the brand from his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Audi of America.

Prior to taking on this role in May 2017, he was Audi UK’s Head of Sales (from 2014) and from 2016, interim Audi Brand Director. He was also Director of SEAT Ireland from 2012 to 2014.

Commenting on the appointment, O’Brien said: “Having worked in three different markets and in a range of roles spanning fleet, aftersales, product, used cars and sales, I’m ready to immerse myself in Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and looking forward to leading the brand through an exciting time.

“Not only is the world in a unique place right now, but we are also on the cusp of launching the all-new Caddy, our first electric vehicles and adding the ID. Buzz to our range. We have a fantastic heritage, and a fantastic future to look forward to, supported by a strong network of Van Centres and our Working With You promise.”

Volkswagen Group UK Managing Director, Alex Smith, added: “I’m delighted to be welcoming Cian back to the UK. His broad experience will be an asset to the team, and as a former Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, I know it’s a great place to be! I’d also like to thank Carl for his tremendous contribution over the last five years, and taking the brand from strength to strength.”

Cian O’Brien will begin his new role on 1 July.

SOURCE: Volkswagen