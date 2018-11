Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development at Green Hills Software, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Chuck will participate in the following panel discussion:

How do we test the autonomous vehicle?

The March 2018 fatal crash in Phoenix involving a pedestrian and a manned Uber vehicle in autonomous mode highlights the danger and complexity of testing autonomous vehicles in real-world situations.

What challenges exist in the testing and validation of autonomous vehicles and how can they be overcome?

What testing methods are currently being used and which are the best?

How does the approach to autonomous vehicle testing differ in North America, Europe and Asia?

Would more stringent regulation result in fewer accidents during the autonomous vehicle testing process?

Should autonomous vehicles be tested to perfection before being deployed on a large scale?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-detroit/.

Automotive World contact:

Emma Georgiades

emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com

+44 (0) 2921 286 515