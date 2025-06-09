Chrysler Turns 100! Chrysler Brand Shares 1,500-plus 100th Birthday Group Photo Honoring Employees, Announces Century of Innovation Summer Celebration Events As It Looks to Next 100 Years

AUBURN HILLS – Chrysler officially turns 100 today, June 6, 2025, and the brand is celebrating by recognizing the people who have powered its path to the century mark — a rare accomplishment for any brand or company. More than 1,500 employees came together at the Chrysler Technology Center campus in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Thursday, June 5, to participate in a special group “birthday” photo honoring the thousands who have worked over the decades to make 100 years of Chrysler possible.

“Chrysler held a pivotal role in shaping both the automotive industry and American culture, standing as a symbol of innovation, resilience, and breakthrough design for 100 years,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. “From the revolutionary, powerful HEMI® V-8 engine to inventing the minivan and introducing innovations like Stow ‘n Go seating, Chrysler has consistently pushed boundaries. As one of the original Big Three, we’ve helped drive industrial growth and have left an indelible mark with vehicles like the Chrysler 300. But Chrysler is more than a brand—it’s a legacy built by generations of passionate employees, and we’re proud to celebrate their contributions as we look ahead to an exciting new era for the next century.”

Employees at the June 5 event also received a commemorative Chrysler t-shirt and birthday cupcake and helped commemorate the Chrysler Century of Innovation with the dedication of a unique time-capsule, a replica of the toolbox Walter P. Chrysler used early in his career.

The iconic toolbox, which held more than 60 tools and reflects Chrysler’s precision as a machinist, is a cherished family heirloom once displayed atop the Chrysler Building in New York City. Encased in the replica toolbox time capsule are rare memorabilia and artifacts, including historic Chrysler brand and vehicle badges showcasing the evolution of the brand and specialty vehicle launches, as well as historic brochures, merchandise, vehicle sketches, and a clever nod to Walter P. Chrysler.

A list of names of those participating in the group photo was also included in the time capsule, as well as a letter from Chrysler brand CEO Feuell to future employees and customers.

Summer Century Celebration

Chrysler is also announcing plans this summer to reach out and recognize the owners and enthusiasts who have supported the brand for decades, starting with the first-ever Chrysler-branded vehicle, the 1924 Chrysler Six, and today’s segment-leading 2025 Chrysler Pacifica. The brand will travel this summer with special displays and activations at popular automotive enthusiast events, including:

Carlisle Chrysler Nationals , July 11-13, 2025, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, featuring nearly 3,000 vehicles from all eras of Chrysler and “Mopar” vehicles

, July 11-13, 2025, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, featuring nearly 3,000 vehicles from all eras of Chrysler and “Mopar” vehicles Woodward Cruise, the world’s biggest car cruise, taking place on Woodward Avenue in Metro Detroit on August 16, 2025

More details on Chrysler brand activities at Carlisle and Woodward will be shared later this summer.

Chrysler is also rolling out a seven-part Century of Innovation social media video series that takes an in-depth look at the trailblazers, iconic vehicles, ground-breaking concepts, technological innovations and historic moments from Chrysler’s 100 years. The newest video in the series, debuting earlier this week, “Automotive Legend: Walter P. Chrysler,” provides an in-depth look at the man who founded Chrysler 100 years ago, his impact on automotive innovation and how his legacy lives on today a century later.

New videos in the series will be rolled out on the Chrysler brand’s (Instagram) and Stellantis North America (Facebook/Instagram/X/LinkedIn) social media channels. “Walter P. Chrysler” is the third video in the series; previous videos include:

“Chrysler Century of Innovation,” featuring Chrysler CEO Feuell reflecting on Chrysler’s 100-year legacy and Chrysler’s vision of the future, and

“Chrysler Through the Decades,” with Chrysler Historian Brandt Rosenbusch taking a decade-by-decade look at key moments from a century of Chrysler.

Full-length versions of all videos can be viewed on the Chrysler Brand and Stellantis North America YouTube channels.

A Chrysler Century of Innovation sales event also kicks off in June to mark the brand’s 100 years of automotive innovation, and Chrysler is also featuring a 100th anniversary line of branded merchandise, including apparel and gifts, at Collection.Chrysler.com.

For more information on the Chrysler Century of Innovation celebration, visit Chrysler.com.

About Chrysler

Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler’s legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan ever, continues to lead the segment it created more than 40 years ago. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first electrified minivan in its class, achieves 82 MPGe, with an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. With class-leading safety features and available all-wheel drive, Pacifica is designed for modern families. Chrysler will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of its exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system in 2025, as well as the return of the budget-friendly Chrysler Voyager to the lineup.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.