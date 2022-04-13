Chrysler explores variations of brand’s electrified future with reveal of Chrysler airflow graphite concept at 2022 New York International Auto Show

Chrysler today unveiled a Graphite variation of its all-electric Airflow Concept at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept originally debuted at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, but with the new Graphite, Chrysler offers a reimagined look at the brand’s journey to a fully electric future.

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept features a new Galaxy Black exterior and Cyprus Copper interior and exterior accents to bring out a sleek, refined new personality for the Airflow Concept’s official global auto show debut.

Chrysler also announced in January at CES that the brand will launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and offer an all-electric Chrysler vehicle lineup by 2028.

“The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept, the latest version of our all-electric concept, represents the many possibilities on our brand’s road to an all-electric future,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. “This new persona of the Airflow highlights the flexibility of the Chrysler brand’s future design direction and our ability to create personalities reflective of our diverse customers. As our brand evolves to offer a full battery-electric vehicle portfolio, we are completely rethinking and reinventing the customer experience. Project Ingenuity is an initiative in which we collaborate with customers on our future innovations and services, offering uniquely personalized and delightful customer experiences throughout the purchase, service and ownership journey.”

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept

The early development of the Airflow included several potential design expressions for the all-electric concept, including the Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept.

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept features a Galaxy Black exterior body color, inspired by a sophisticated urban mindset that feels at home navigating amid big city skylines. The Galaxy Black hue also provides a vivid contrast to the Arctic White exterior previously shown on the Airflow Concept at CES.

The Galaxy Black exterior unites with Cyprus Copper accents both inside and out to imprint the latest Airflow iteration with its own refined, sophisticated design. Cyprus Copper accents highlight the top of the panoramic glass roof as well as select surfaces of the 22-inch wheels.

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept interior is modern and spacious, integrating the lightness of Ice Grey and warmth of Cyprus Copper accents to achieve a rich interior feel. Evoking the appeal of a first-class lounge that delivers a comfortable space between home and work, the interior boasts premium features and finishes, using sustainable materials and a calming color palette, creating a greater feeling of spaciousness and comfort.

Future of the Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, highlighting the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that characterize the brand’s all-electric transformation. The concept is designed as a space to bring people together, both physically and virtually.

Enabled by STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit, the user experience in the Airflow Concept is agile, intuitive and always fresh. The interior showcases ideas for giving every passenger a personalized experience that seamlessly connects them with their digital lives.

The Airflow Concept unifies these advanced technologies, communicating through advanced visualization and thoughtful interaction. The Airflow Concept user experience employs multi-layered, high-contrast graphics and thoughtful details to provide a clean, sophisticated appearance that is safe, easy to use and easy to understand.

Using a menu-based format, screens throughout the Airflow interior can be personalized, simplified and organized based on individuals and interests. Information on the screens can be shared with all passengers by swiping.

Each screen is a personalized space to access the digital world via connected entertainment, apps and downloads. And each seat also features a built-in camera, enabling occupants to participate in a group video conference call from the comfort of the Airflow cabin.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates keep Airflow Concept services current and let passengers quickly and easily add new and innovative features. That functionally keeps the vehicle fresh, exciting and capable and enhances the overall ownership experience.

The backbone of the Airflow Concept user experience is the new electrical/electronic (E/E) and software architecture, STLA Brain. This architecture is highly flexible, breaking today’s bond between hardware and software generations. It enables software developers to create and update features and services quickly, taking advantage of capabilities built into the cockpit without waiting for a new hardware launch.

The STLA SmartCockpit, demonstrated in the Airflow Concept and built on top of STLA Brain architecture, seamlessly integrates with the digital lives of vehicle occupants to deliver AI-based applications such as navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce marketplace and payment services.

Fully Electrified + Fully Connected

Along with the fully connected user experience, the Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept previews the brand’s commitment to deliver a fully electric vehicle lineup by 2028, produced using clean manufacturing processes and made with recyclable and renewable materials. Through the use of industry-first technologies, the Chrysler brand will delight customers and influence the industry to make the world better, cleaner and safer.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept is equipped with STLA AutoDrive, which delivers Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities and will be upgradable via OTA updates.

The concept features all-wheel-drive capability and is powered by two 150 kW electric drive motors (EDMs), one in the front and one in the rear. The concept is designed to accommodate larger capacity EDMs, offering the potential for future high-performance applications. Drive motors are located toward the front and rear of the vehicle, maximizing interior space and enabling the large wheel size and wide stance of the Airflow Concept. The battery is designed to achieve up to 400 miles of range on a single charge.

Dynamic Design Language

The sculptural, expressive design of the Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept envisions the next generation of premium transportation and user experience. The concept reimagines a first-class travel experience that balances technological needs within a serene environment.

The Airflow Concept features a streamlined, dynamic design proportion that achieves an elegant, athletic profile while increasing EV range. A long wheelbase and wide track, along with large 22-inch wheels and tires, are enhanced visually with accent color cladding. The design elements work together to enable a dramatic stance and deliver confident, spirited handling and performance dynamics.

The Airflow’s silent electric ride harmoniously supports the design aesthetic, with the concept’s dramatic expression completed by the sleek Galaxy Black exterior. Up front, the Airflow announces its electric aesthetic with the Chrysler wing logo tied into a cross-car grille light blade illuminated with crystal LED lighting. A crystal LED taillight runs the full width of the vehicle, accentuating the wide stance. The Airflow Concept features welcome, departure and animated lighting, including a unique aqua that signifies the vehicle is charging. The diffuser shape of the lower rear fascia highlights the aerodynamic, smooth underbody, a key to achieving optimum driving range.

Technology is integrated seamlessly into the interior in the form of dark glass sculptures. The central control area integrates individualized climate controls near the C-shaped air slots. Crystalized textures throughout the vehicle add a sense of precision, providing an intricate transition from the exterior and aligning with the advanced interior design highlighted by premium refinement.

The Airflow Graphite Concept redefines interior touchpoints and combines illusionary weightlessness and grounding metals to provide contemporary, comforting spaces. Soft leather-wrapped seats help achieve a lighter, smoother atmosphere. Materials, including vegetable-tanned leather, as well as floor mats, fabric and carpeting made of recycled materials, imagine a future of sustainable design.

Infotainment screens seamlessly integrate technology within the overall interior composition. Seating uses a unique slim structure that rests on a pedestal base, enhancing comfort and roominess while allowing for maximum legroom, shoulder space and personal storage for each passenger.

SOURCE: Stellantis North America