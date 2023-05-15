Chrysler brand prepares to light up Electrify Expo Long Beach

Chrysler brand returns to charge up Electrify Expo for second consecutive year

Chrysler will return for the second consecutive year to light up Electrify Expo, North America’s largest e-mobility festival, during Electrify Expo Long Beach, May 19-21, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California.

The Chrysler brand will put attendees behind the wheel for Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid ride-and-drives, as well as host an overall Chrysler brand display featuring a 2023 Pacifica plug-in hybrid. The brand’s display space will also spotlight a modified version of the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, featuring 22-inch wheels, front and rear spoilers and more, courtesy of VANkulture, an online community that promotes the family aspect and multi-functionality of uniquely modified minivans. For more information on VANkulture, visit www.vankulture.com.

Electrify Expo Long Beach will showcase more than 70 electric vehicles, spread out over more than 1 million square feet of fun-friendly display space featuring the world’s top electric mobility brands. The event will feature a Friday Industry Day, with public days scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21.

Tickets for Electrify Expo Long Beach are available at electrifyexpo.com/attend.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment, offers a no-compromises solution for consumers considering battery-electric technology, with an all-electric range of more than 30 miles, more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Pacifica plug-in hybrid is also the only minivan eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any available state and local tax credits.

The Pacifica plug-in hybrid alleviates range anxiety and delivers peace of mind to customers through a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. Pacifica plug-in hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

The Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid can help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking feature. A Max Regeneration cluster messaging icon is standard for the Pacifica plug-in hybrid to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration.

Chrysler Pacifica offers the most standard safety features in its class and more than 115 standard and available safety and security features, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, adaptive cruise control, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and more.

Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

SOURCE: Stellantis