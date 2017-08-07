Chrysler brand and Kango announce first-of-its-kind family rideshare service partnership

The Chrysler brand and Kango, an app-based, on-demand service providing safe, reliable rides and childcare for kids from preschool to high school, today announced a new partnership that will make available new Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for use by eligible Kango drivers. In this first-of-a-kind partnership between a family rideshare service and an automaker in the U.S., the Chrysler brand will make a fleet of new Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans available to eligible Kango drivers, for an affordable lease, to promote safety and environmental stewardship and to provide a best-in-class ride.

The California-based Kango will deploy the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles in San Francisco beginning in fall 2017. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans will be used by Kango’s pre-screened, trusted drivers to transport riders in the San Francisco Bay area.

“Kango is excited to partner with Chrysler to make its new Pacifica Hybrid minivans available to our eligible drivers,” said Sara Schaer, CEO of Kango. “In addition to being a green vehicle with the best mileage of any minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid will help us meet the growing demand for shared carpool rides for groups of kids going places. Drivers save money on gas. Kids are delighted with the minivan’s kid-friendly features. It’s a win for everyone.”

“Parents and children today are busier than ever and often need to be in multiple places at one time. The Chrysler brand is focused on providing transportation solutions for families to make their lives easier,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Chrysler Pacifica is the ultimate family vehicle, and with the addition of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, it’s now the most fuel-efficient family vehicle. Together with Kango, we will make it easier for parents to manage conflicting priorities at work with the knowledge that their kids are being transported to their activities in a safe environment.”

Kango and Chrysler brand are providing families with top of the line safety, technology, comfort, and service for the benefit and enjoyment of Kango’s regular customers. Kango’s drivers and caregivers all have previous childcare experience. They are Trustline-certified, fingerprinted, background checked, DMV record-checked and screened in person, leading Kango to win “Best Uber for Kids” in San Francisco magazine’s 2017 Best of San Francisco awards. In addition, Kango is the only service insured to drive children of any age, providing car seats, as well as booster seats. It is also the only kids’ ridesharing service that performs both same-day and pre-scheduled rides, seven days a week, and allows families to meet a driver or sitter beforehand if desired.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, and along with its eco-friendly electric range and best-in-class MPG, comes equipped with 100-plus safety and security features, giving parents peace of mind. In addition to safety, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is kid-friendly, providing the largest dual touchscreens of any family car, offering built-in games and apps with the available Uconnect Theater.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans are also perfect for multi-family carpools – a common scenario, as Kango drivers can do multiple pickups and/or multiple drop-offs in the same ride. For example, Kango can pick up neighboring kids and bring them to school in the morning, or pick up several kids from an afterschool activity and drop them off at their respective homes.

“Overall, Kango is so excited to be working with Chrysler to delight our customers with a best-in-class ride experience, and to advance the future of safe, environmentally friendly transportation for families,” Schaer said.

