Christine Feuell will join Stellantis as Chrysler Brand CEO

Stellantis is pleased to announce that Christine Feuell, previously Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, will join Stellantis as Chrysler Brand CEO on September 13, reporting to CEO Carlos Tavares.

Christine Feuell is a well-recognized senior marketing executive with extensive experience in automotive, omni-channel supply chain automation systems and smart building technologies industries. She achieved progressive responsibilities in Sales, Marketing, Product Management and P&L Leadership at Ford, Johnson Controls and Honeywell, with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth through integrated products, software and services. Her extensive expertise in building and developing advanced product, marketing and business model strategies will benefit the Chrysler Brand to deliver customer-centric insights and innovative solutions.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis and I’m convinced that she will play an integral and strategic role in setting the new impetus and direction for this iconic brand and unleash its great potential.”

SOURCE: Stellantis