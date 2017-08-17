‘Choose your offer’ offer – Ssangyong drives up the value of Tivoli

“Tivoli offers the best choice of options in the SUV B-segment – 1.6 litre petrol or 1.6 litre diesel engines, 6-speed manual transmission, 6-speed Aisin automatic, two-wheel drive or 4×4, and two distinctive body styles,” says Paul Williams, CEO of SsangYong Motor UK. “So we’re inviting customers to take advantage of these different features with our free upgrade programme. Whether you want automatic transmission, four-wheel-drive or the bigger boot of the mid-sized XLV, it’s yours at no extra cost. Simply decide what extra feature you’d like, and it’s free!”

Customers can select from any vehicle currently in stock, and choose the upgrade that suits them best. Furthermore, if you decide to upgrade on certain models, you will get an additional £1,000 contribution towards the value of your old car.

Meanwhile, there’s also the opportunity to test drive a SsangYong Tivoli for 48-hours to really experience the car and see how it fits into your life.

Tivoli and Tivoli XLV

Strong on style and safety, this contemporary B-segment SUV offers a comprehensive specification and sector-leading prices from just £13,100.

There are three trim levels – SE, EX, ELX, the choice of 1.6 litre petrol or diesel Euro 6 engines, 6 speed manual, 6 speed Aisin automatic transmission, front wheel drive or intelligent 4×4.

Passenger safety is a top priority with Tivoli and Tivoli XLV, the extended bodied multi-role ‘SUV estate’, and all cars come with seven airbags including front, side and curtain airbags plus a driver’s knee airbag, multi-function Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Active Rollover Protection, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist and Emergency Stop Signal, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a warning reminder on all five seat belt positions.

Comprehensively equipped, all models feature alloy wheels, cruise control, electric windows, air conditioning, Smart steering (normal, comfort and sport modes), an RDS/Bluetooth radio and seven airbags, while higher specification models add leather upholstery, a 7” touch screen, smart audio system with rear view camera, heated front seats and front fog lights.

Sharing the same platform and 2,600mm wheelbase as the Tivoli, the Tivoli XLV features a lengthened body from behind the C pillar, an increase of 2,385mm over the standard car, expanding the load capacity to a huge 720 cubic litres of space. Meanwhile, the styling cues that distinguish Tivoli are retained, including its harmoniously fused SUV body design, sports coupé look and floating roofline.

There is a wide choice of colours and stylish interior trims, and every car is backed by a class leading 5-year limitless mileage warranty.

Notes

Offers apply to Tivoli and Tivoli XLV diesel models currently in stock.

All offers end 30th September 2017, are available from participating SsangYong dealers, and subject to stock availability. Terms & Conditions apply.

Finance offers are subject to status and open to applicants age 18 and over. Guarantee/indemnity may be required.

Available from GMAC Finance UK Plc.

5-year limitless mileage warranty

All models in the SsangYong range are covered by a best-in-class 5-year limitless mileage warranty. Designed to be totally transparent and give customers complete peace of mind, ‘limitless’ means just that: not a maximum mileage condition that some brands impose in their small print. All the major mechanical components are covered including wheel bearings, suspension joints and bushes, steering joints, shock absorbers and even the audio system. Wearable components such as clutch discs and brake friction materials which could have their life reduced by poor driving are covered for one year or 12,500 miles, and the battery and paintwork for three years.

Made in Korea

SsangYong cars are manufactured in South Korea by SsangYong Motor, which is 73 per cent owned by the Indian engineering conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, and imported into the UK by SsangYong Motor UK. Established in 1954 it is Korea’s oldest vehicle manufacturer and only 4×4 and SUV specialist producer. There are currently some 65 SsangYong dealers covering England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with new locations being added to the network all the time.

