China’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021 – A new Automotive World report

Despite an anticipated dip in demand in H2-2017, China’s light vehicle market is expected to grow to almost 28 million units by the end of the five-year period covered by this Automotive World new vehicle market outlook.

In China’s heavy commercial vehicle sector, a demand peak in 2017 will be followed by a decline in 2018/19, before returning to near-2017 levels by the end of the forecast period.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented: “In 2007, China’s GDP grew by 14.2% or Yuan 4,495bn (US$660bn) in real terms. Ten years on, the forecast growth rate for 2017 of 6.7% is less than half the 2007 figure, but in cash terms the economy is expected to expand by a further Yuan 5,000bn. As the report observes, Chinese consumers and businesses will be buying light vehicles and heavy CVs with these extra yuan, not with percentages, and this insight underpins the report’s forecast of a further 10-11% growth in Chinese vehicle sales over the forecast period”

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand

Chapter 2: Market characteristics

Chapter 3: Market shares

Chapter 4: Economic outlook

Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand

Chapter 6: China’s heavy CV (HCV) market

Chapter 7: Outlook for HCV demand

