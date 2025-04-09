China strategy is taking shape: Volkswagen presents three concept cars at Auto Shanghai

Electric, connected and smart: vehicles embody Volkswagen’s new China DNA

The “In China, for China” strategy of the Volkswagen brand is taking on visible form: At this year’s Auto Shanghai (April 23 to May 2), one of the world’s most important motor shows, VW’s three Chinese joint ventures will present electric concept cars. The spotlight is on an electric notchback model from FAW-Volkswagen, an electric SUV in the B segment with extended range due to range-extender technology (EREV) from SAIC VOLKSWAGEN as well as an all-electric SUV from Volkswagen Anhui. All three concept cars embody Volkswagen’s new China DNA – both in terms of technology and design and in relation to development time, which has been cut by more than 30 percent.

The concept cars unveiled in Shanghai all belong to the group of new energy vehicles (NEVs). In China, this category includes all-electric vehicles, as well as models with plug-in hybrid and range extender drives. In the group of NEVs alone, Volkswagen will launch over 20 models by 2027 – allowing the company to provide the right (part-) electric offering for all customers.

“Our ‘In China, for China’ strategy has put us on the right path. Our aim is to remain the leading international automaker in China – even in the age of the intelligent connected vehicle,” says Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand. “We have everything that it takes to be successful: shorter development times, strong partners, sophisticated local development, production and infrastructure as well as the right products and innovations for our Chinese customers. That’s exactly what we will prove with our near-production concept cars in Shanghai.”

Andreas Mindt, Head Designer of the Volkswagen brand, comments: “We have adapted our established European design values – stability, likability and the ‘secret sauce’ – to the Chinese market. The result is a design philosophy that honors the heritage of our brand while at the same time reflecting the desires and expectations of a new generation of customers in China.”

The Auto Shanghai trade fair has been held every two years since 1985, alternating with Auto China in Beijing. They are the biggest motor shows in the world. This year, the trade fair in Shanghai goes from April 23 to May 2, with the first two days reserved for journalists. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected at the trade fair venue of the Chinese metropolis of millions on the eight days open to the public. Two years ago, over 1,000 exhibitors from 17 countries presented their products and services on around 360,000 sqm.

SOURCE: Volkswagen