China Power at Busworld Europe: HIGER unveils electric New V coaches in Belgium

At 9:30 a.m. October 4th, 2025, the Busworld Europe took place with great fanfare in Brussels, Belgium. As an elite of Chinese bus manufacturers, HIGER unveiled three electric New V Series models for the European market. The event attracted customers, major medias, and industry experts from over 20 countries worldwide. These innovations—focusing on electrification, intelligent cockpit, and premium quality—highlight the transformation of smart manufacturing in China.

At the event, Leo Zheng, Executive Vice President of HIGER, stressed the core values and outstanding features of HIGER New V Series. The intelligent cabin, delivers tangible benefits to operators. The innovative vehicle design brings more comfort for both drivers and passengers. Backed by HIGER’s comprehensive after-sales service and operation network across Europe, the New V Series interprets three key principles: Value, Vector, and Vision.

The New V Series has been in development for three years, during which our technical experts have stayed for long-term in frontline markets for in-depth research. With forward development and full IPD process, the series seamlessly incorporates an innovative 3D modular design, intelligent domain control technology, and advanced manufacturing. Covering the full range from 8 to 14 meters and accommodating all power types, the New V Series offer exceptional adaptability for a wide variety of scenarios. It is competent at diverse operational needs like passenger buses, tourist buses, coaches, school buses, intercity coaches, and city buses.

For four consecutive exhibitions of Busworld, HIGER has been a vocal advocate for ushering buses into the era of electrification. From the launch of the supercapacitor city bus in 2017, the Azure series of electric buses in 2019, the high-end FENCER f1 electric bus in 2023, and the debut of the electric New V Series in 2025, HIGER has consistently showcased China’s leading capabilities in R&D and manufacturing. These milestones not only highlight China’s strength in the industry but also underscore its important role in innovation and the premiumization of new energy buses on the world stage.

The evolution of buses will extend far beyond the vehicles themselves, encompassing breakthroughs in research and development systems, ecosystem collaboration, and the establishment of industry standards. With the electric New V Series leading the way, HIGER stands at the forefront of reshaping the global bus market, driving the advancement of Chinese smart manufacturing and bringing innovative Chinese buses to the world.

