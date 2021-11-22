China double debut for the Flying Spur family at the Guangzhou Auto Show

Two debuts for Flying Spur range in China at Guangzhou Auto Show

Bentley Motors debuted the two latest additions to the Flying Spur family of grand touring sedans in China at the Guangzhou Auto Show on the 19 November 2021. The Flying Spur is a hugely successful and important car in the Chinese market for Bentley with strong demand after the pandemic, increasing sales by 200 per cent since last year.

The pinnacle of the family – the Flying Spur Mulliner – combines the very finest in modern craftsmanship and breath-taking luxury. Alongside, the Flying Spur Hybrid demonstrates the early steps Bentley is taking on its journey to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.

Taking its place as the flagship of the Bentley model range, the new Flying Spur Mulliner appeals to customers who desire an even greater focus on elegant details. The most luxurious Flying Spur to date has been created and developed by Bentley Mulliner and designed, engineered and handcrafted in England.

Beautifully appointed detailing includes exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels, in a grey painted and polished finish, with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. A “Double Diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille are matched by bespoke Mulliner branded wing vents and Satin Silver painted mirror caps. The iconic Bentley Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated, while the Flying Spur Mulliner also features jewel fuel and oil caps.

Mulliner illuminated outer treadplates and deep-pile overmats welcome passengers inside the ultimate Flying Spur cabin, which offers a bespoke curation of eight custom-made, three-colour combinations. The sumptuously trimmed cockpit is complemented by accent colour piping and unique Mulliner embroidery to the hand-stitched seats. Customers of the pinnacle Flying Spur will not only be able to enjoy the exquisite detailing offered by the latest Mulliner product but also choose from three purposeful powertrains including the hybrid.

The introduction of the new Flying Spur Hybrid builds on the success of the third generation Flying Spur, delivering the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date. With an unperceivable blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, progressive serenity is on offer regardless of driving mode or style.

The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque – an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid. The new Flying Spur becomes the most efficient Bentley ever, having the capability to cover over 700 km when fully fuelled.

With high power reserves, superior torque and quick throttle response the latest hybrid model gives little away to the Flying Spur V8 in acceleration, passing 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.3 secs). The new powertrain achieves a significant reduction in fuel consumption whilst still providing the authentic Bentley character of effortless, refined performance.

The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers. For the Flying Spur Hybrid, connected car services will now also include My Battery Charge, My Car Statistics, and My Cabin Comfort.

To provide further feedback to the driver, the driver instruments include additional information, showing when the car is operating solely in EV drive, regenerating whilst deaccelerating or using the combustion engine.

The flow of energy can also be displayed via the infotainment screen where statistics can be seen and the timers for charging of the vehicle can be set. Additional e-motion information is available to the driver via the instrument panel, heads up display and centre screen, including range, battery level and charging information.

Also on display at Guangzhou Auto show with striking design cues and unique detailing, the Bentayga S is the latest version of Bentley’s benchmark, go-anywhere luxury SUV, designed and engineered in the UK and manufactured in Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe.

Bentley’s five-car display at Guangzhou Auto show reflects the strong product offering that has enabled record sales to continue throughout 2021.

SOURCE: Bentley