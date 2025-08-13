China Automotive Systems Reports Income From Operations Increased by 20.2% in the Second Quarter of 2025

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) (“CAAS” or the “Company”), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales rose 11.1% year-over-year to $176.2 million from $158.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

from in the second quarter of 2024. Sales in Brazil grew 49.4% year-over-year, representing 10.1% of total net sales.

grew 49.4% year-over-year, representing 10.1% of total net sales. Gross profit increased by 4.2% year-over-year to $30.5 million from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.3% in the second quarter of 2025.

from in the second quarter of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.3% in the second quarter of 2025. Income from operations increased by 20.2% year-over-year to $13.0 million , from income from operations of $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

, from income from operations of in the second quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders increased 6.8% to $7.6 million from $7.1 million , in the second quarter of 2024.

from , in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $0.25 compared with $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024.

First Six Months of 2025 Highlights

Net sales grew by 15.2% year-over-year to $343.3 million , compared to $298.0 million in the first six months of 2024.

, compared to in the first six months of 2024. Gross profit increased by 10.8% year-over-year to $59.1 million , compared to $53.4 million in the first six months of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.2% in the first six months of 2025.

, compared to in the first six months of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.2% in the first six months of 2025. Income from operations rose by 5.7% year-over-year to $21.6 million compared to income from operations of $20.5 million in the first six months of 2024.

compared to income from operations of in the first six months of 2024. Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders decreased to $14.7 million from $15.4 million in the first six months of 2024.

from in the first six months of 2024. Diluted earnings per share attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $0.49 compared with $0.51 in the first six months of 2024.

compared with in the first six months of 2024. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $135.3 million , or approximately $4.48 per share, as of June 30, 2025 .

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, “We continued to grow our sales, gross profit, net profit and cashflow in the second quarter of 2025. Sales of our traditional steering products remained steady while sales of our Electric Power Steering (“EPS”) products grew by 31.1% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. EPS sales have continuously increased and now represent 41.4% percent of our product sales in the second quarter of 2025.”

“We continue to transition to more technology-focused advanced steering products. In the second quarter of 2025, based on our iRCB’s (intelligent electro-hydraulic circulating ball power steering) performance and cost-efficiency, new orders in July were at a record setting pace in the power steering industry for the ramp up to mass production. Our second-generation iRCB is compatible with L2+assisted driving. By optimizing energy consumption, iRCB products are projected to reduce vehicle operational costs creating substantial economic value.”

“The high quality and high performance of our steering products have allowed us to become the tier-1 supplier to large global OEM customers in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. International sales have become our growth engine as we continue to expand our customer base and enhance our sales and profits. In the second quarter of 2025, we won our first R-EPS product order from a large, well-known European automaker. This order, with annual sales expected to exceed US$100 million, will start mass production by 2027 and power multiple new models. Our North and South American sales also grew in the second quarter of 2025, and we expect to enhance our organizational structure to capture more future international market opportunities.”

Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, “Maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial resources are among our highest priorities. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $135.3 million, working capital was $170.9 million, with net cash provided by operating activities of $49.1 million in the first six months of 2025. Our capital expenditures were $18.5 million in the first half of 2025 as we continue to invest in our future.”

Second Quarter of 2025



Net sales increased by 11.1% year-over-year to $176.2 million, compared to $158.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net sales of traditional steering products and parts increased slightly year-over-year to $103.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net sales of EPS products rose 31.1% year-over-year to $72.9 million from $55.6 million for the same period in 2024. EPS product sales grew to 41.4% of the total net sales for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 35.1% for the same period in 2024. Our subsidiary, Jiulong’s sales of commercial vehicle steering systems rose by 25.6% to $23.5 million, compared with $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Sales to North American customers increased by 11.8% to $30.0 million, compared to $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. North American sales increased primarily due to improved demand by one customer. Sales in Brazil were 49.4% higher in the second quarter of 2025 to $17.9 million from $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit grew by 4.2% year-over-year to $30.5 million from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.3% in the second quarter of 2025 from 18.5% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly due to an increase in tariffs and the product mix change from increased sales portion of relatively lower-margin products.

Gain on other sales was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Selling expenses at $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 were consistent with the second quarter of 2024. Selling expenses represented 2.6% of net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.9% in the second quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses (“G&A expenses”) decreased to $5.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreased business taxes and surcharges. G&A expenses represented 3.1% of net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.7% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses (“R&D expenses”) were stable at $8.1 million in the second quarter of each year. R&D expenses represented 4.6% of net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.2% in the second quarter of 2024. Research and development programs include but are not limited to electric power and hydraulic steering systems, automotive intelligence and software technologies, automobile electronics, high polymer materials, and manufacturing technologies.

Other income was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Income from operations rose 20.2% to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales.

Interest expense was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net financial income was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net financial expense of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net financial income was primarily due to an increase in the foreign exchange gain due to the foreign exchange volatility.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies of $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was mainly due to higher income from operations in the second quarter of 2025 compared with income in last year’s same quarter.

Income tax expense was $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to a higher income before income tax expenses and a higher expected annual effective tax rate in 2025 based on the latest annual forecast as compared to 2024.

Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $0.25 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.24 per share in the second quarter of 2024.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,170,702 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 30,185,702 in the second quarter of 2024.

First Six Months of 2025

Net sales increased by 15.2% year-over-year to $343.3 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to $298.0 million in the first six months of 2024 primarily due to increased sales of EPS systems. Six-month gross profit increased by 10.8% year-over-year to $59.1 million from $53.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Six-month gross profit margin was 17.2% compared with 17.9% in the first six months of 2024. Gain on other sales was $1.6 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the corresponding period last year. Income from operations increased by 5.7% year-over-year to $21.6 million in the first six months of 2025 from $20.5 million in the first six months of 2024.

Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $14.7 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders of $15.4 million in the corresponding period in 2024. Diluted earnings per share in the first six months of 2025 were $0.49, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.51 in the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $135.3 million, or approximately $4.48 per share, as of June 30, 2025. Net working capital was $170.9 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $294.2 million, accounts payable including notes payable were $269.6 million and short-term loans were $71.9 million. Total parent company stockholders’ equity was $366.4 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $349.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

Management has raised revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2025 to $720.0 million. This target is based on the Company’s current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

