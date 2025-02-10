Chicago Auto Show opens doors on 117th edition of the show

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show officially opened to the public on Saturday, Feb. 8 and continues through Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents Day, at McCormick Place

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show officially opened to the public on Saturday, Feb. 8 and continues through Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents Day, at McCormick Place. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago City Council (4th Ward) Alderman Lamont Robinson, Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority CEO Larita Clark, McCormick Place General Manager Samuel Thomas, Choose Chicago Interim CEO Richard Gamble and Choose Chicago Chairman Glenn Eden joined 2025 Chicago Auto Show Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts, Chicago Automobile Trade Association Chairman Jason Roberts and Show General Manager Jennifer Morand on stage to cut the ribbon to open the show.

“We are excited to open the doors to the 117th edition of the Chicago Auto Show,” said Chicago Auto Show Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts. “This coveted winter tradition offers something for everyone, whether you’re shopping for a new vehicle, wanting to learn about the latest trends in automotive or just looking for an entertaining day out of the house with family and friends, the Chicago Auto Show is the perfect destination.

The 2025 show features many interactive elements and engaging activations. Indoors, attendees can take a ride on the Chicago Drives Electric EV Track, which has expanded from one track to two, featuring the latest EVs from a dozen brands, spanning 25 models. Ford presents “Built Wild” showcasing the capability of Ford’s Bronco family of vehicles. Camp Jeep returns, celebrating its 20th anniversary at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show.

In addition to the indoor test tracks, manufacturers will offer plenty of opportunities for fans to jump behind the wheel and take a test drive outdoors on city streets. Participating brands include Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, and Tesla.

New this year on the show floor is Overlanding Chicago, a specialized space focusing on overlanding vehicles and an outdoors adventure-seeking lifestyle. Plus, the Family Zone is a dedicated area designed for families. This safe and fun environment allows kids to enjoy themselves while being immersed in the auto show experience.

Once again, show organizers are hosting a First Responders and Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to honor first responders (police officers, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters) and U.S. Military (veterans or active duty). On that day, all first responders and military will receive complimentary admission when they present their badge or military ID. Moreover, friends or family who accompany first responders or military personnel will receive a voucher for $5 off an adult admission.

Students of all ages are invited to attend Automotive Career Day held on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Now in its second year, this fun and educational event will provide a unique opportunity for students to connect with leading automotive companies and explore a wide range of career opportunities in the dynamic automotive industry. Hours are 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chicago Friday Night Flights returns for another round on Friday, Feb. 14. This one-of-a-kind indoor craft beer sampling event offers the opportunity to taste craft beers available from 22 participating local breweries, along with full access to the show.

Tickets to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2025 show runs Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $17; seniors ages 62 and older are $12; children ages 4-12 are $12; kids 3 and younger are free. For more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

SOURCE: Chicago Auto Show