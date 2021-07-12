Chicago Auto Show debuts Corolla Cross, GR 86 and latest Toyota lineup

Toyota will display an array of new vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show taking place July 15-19 at McCormick Place, including the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross, GR 86 the Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0 and Tacoma Trail Edition and 4Runner TRD Sport, all making their first auto-show appearance

Toyota will display an array of new vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show taking place July 15-19 at McCormick Place, including the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross, GR 86 the Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0 and Tacoma Trail Edition and 4Runner TRD Sport, all making their first auto-show appearance. This year’s display will give visitors a first look at more than 45 eye-catching models, with a variety of new and upgraded vehicle features.

The all-new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is a bold compact crossover based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan. Available in front-wheel and all-wheel drive, the compact SUV maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform and a 169-horsepower, 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine, enabling the all-new model to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride and outstanding spaciousness.

Spread across three grades – L, LE, and XLE – the versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, powerful and high quality. The 2022 Corolla Cross offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight. Key design cues include a distinctive black grille flanked by LED lighting with black body accents – giving the entry SUV a confident stance. And from the rear, the design elements continue, with an integrated rear spoiler and LED lighting.

Also making its first auto show appearance, is the all-new GR 86 . The car that marked the revival of Toyota’s sportscar lineage will now give drivers even more of the agility, style and responsiveness they desire. The Toyota Gazoo Racing team brings enhanced handling and exterior aerodynamics, increased power and an upgraded interior to the 2022 GR 86.

With its wide stance and low center of gravity, the 2+2 rear-wheel drive coupe’s handling changes come in the form of front- and rear-frame reinforcements that increase rigidity. Functional exterior air vents were also added to further support steering stability. The 2.4L naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed four-cylinder boxer engine, brings the power upgrade – increasing from 205 to 228 hp and from 156 to 184 lb.-ft. of torque on the manual version.

Available in two grades, GR 86 and GR 86 Premium, interior upgrades in include an 8-inch Multimedia Touchscreen with six speakers comes on the standard grade, while an eight-speaker system comes standard on the Premium grade, and available Connected Services, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility with NFC pairing, and a Sirius-XM® three-Month All Access trial.

The 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0 takes off-road performance up a notch – literally – thanks to a heightened suspension lift. Tacoma Trail Edition also returns in a 4×4-only package that emphasizes styling, value, utility and a focus on off-road performance built around the Tacoma 4×4 Double Cab. Similar to its mid-size truck sibling the Tacoma, the 2022 4Runner adds TRD Sport grade to complement TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro, but where TRD Off-Road and Pro add trail-ready features designed for tackling the toughest terrain, TRD Sport looks to add style, flair and some road-worthy upgrades. Auto show attendees will see first-hand the unique styling of the 4Runner, which comes in the form of color-keyed accents on the grille, rocker panels and body molding. The signature TRD-style hood scoop is added to TRD Sport, as is a front spoiler, and black roof rails complement the color scheme.

Other vehicles on display will include the GR Supra GT, Martin Truex Jr. NASCAR Cup car, the Xfinity Supra, as well as a variety of advanced mobility vehicles and products.

SOURCE: Toyota