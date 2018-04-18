Chevy and shell deliver fuel payment from the comfort of the driver’s seat

Chevrolet and Shell are rolling out the automotive industry’s first embedded, in-dash fuel payment and savings experience. This new feature will allow drivers of eligible Chevrolet vehicles to pay and save directly through the touchscreen in their vehicle when they fuel up at participating Shell-branded stations, without swiping a credit card or using a mobile device.

To use this feature, users will press the Shell icon within Marketplace and select their preferred station location. After a few taps on the in-vehicle touchscreen, a code will be generated that allows the user to activate a desired pump and start fueling. Payment is then automatically charged to the payment method on file, with Fuel Rewards® savings applied.

Embedded in-dash fueling at Shell is powered by Marketplace, the automotive industry’s first commerce platform for on-demand reservations and purchases of goods and services. Marketplace allows users to order food, make dinner reservations, find parking or hotels and locate and pay for fuel at participating Shell-branded stations.

“We introduced Marketplace to deliver value, productivity and convenience to our customers,” said Rick Ruskin, senior manager, Online Commerce, Chevrolet. “Bringing the Shell Pay & Save functionality right on the touchscreen of our vehicles is the latest advancement of this platform, allowing drivers to simply access Fuel Rewards® and pay for gas while inside their car.”

Through Marketplace, Shell already provides customers ease of navigation to their nearest Shell station, including information about station amenities and the ability to sign up for the Fuel Rewards® program. With the rollout of in-dash fuel payment to the nation’s largest branded fueling network, Chevy customers will be able to pay and save from the comfort of their vehicle at participating Shell stations.

“Being the first to deliver this type of in-dash fuel payment and savings is very exciting,” said Sydney Kimball, vice president, Fuel Sales and Marketing Americas for Shell Oil Products U.S. “At Shell we are constantly working to develop better products and services for our customers, and we are always evolving according to their transforming needs and expectations around convenience, quality, digitalization and service. We’re thrilled to be working with Chevrolet to make this a reality.”

In-dash payment and savings at Shell-branded stations is currently piloting in select markets, with nationwide rollout planned throughout the coming months. Marketplace is available in eligible 2017MY and newer Chevrolet vehicles in the U.S.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Shell

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

