Chevrolet will reveal its all-new Silverado 4500hd and 5500hd at the Work Truck Show 2018

Chevrolet confirmed today that it will reveal its all-new Silverado Class 4 and 5 chassis cab trucks at The Work Truck Show 2018, which takes place March 6-9 in Indianapolis. The Work Truck Show is North America’s largest work truck event and this year it is expected to draw more than 11,000 public and private truck fleet operators, dealers and equipment distributors to the Indiana Convention Center.

The all-new Silverado medium-duty trucks will be available in regular and crew cab models, with 2WD and 4WD capability and a wide range of GVWRs and wheelbases. They will be powered by Duramax diesel engines and Allison transmissions, a legendary combination that has powered about two million trucks. Chevrolet will also offer these trucks with an expanding suite of industry-leading driver connectivity and fleet management solutions, including OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and a number of telematics offerings.

“The Silverado 4500HD/5500HD trucks are the flagship of our full-line commercial truck portfolio and we’ve designed them to be among the best in the industry in maneuverability, serviceability, visibility, quietness and comfort, diesel fuel economy and more,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, General Motors Fleet. “At GM Fleet, we are determined to deliver on our three pillars: Great Products, Innovative Business Solutions and an Exceptional Customer Experience, and I’m confident that with these new trucks, we’ll exceed the expectations of not only our fleet customers, but the drivers and upfitters as well.”

Additional technical specifications for the new Silverado 4500HD/5500HD will be released at the reveal in March. The trucks are expected to go into production in late 2018.

