Chevrolet previews available four-wheel steer on Silverado electric pickup

Chevrolet today revealed the Silverado electric pickup will drive circles around the competition, and with the addition of available1 Four-Wheel Steer and 24-inch wheels, it will turn circles inside them, too

Chevrolet today revealed the Silverado electric pickup will drive circles around the competition, and with the addition of available1 Four-Wheel Steer and 24-inch wheels, it will turn circles inside them, too. Four-Wheel Steer is a chassis feature that enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels, enabling increased agility and tighter turning radius at low speeds, improved handling and stability at higher speeds, as well as great trailering dynamics.

Designed as an EV from the ground up, the Silverado electric pickup harnesses the best of the Ultium Platform and Silverado’s proven capability. The fleet and retail versions of the electric Silverado will offer customers a variety of options and are expected to be in high demand2.

1Available on select models and trims

2Availability to be announced at a later date

SOURCE: General Motors